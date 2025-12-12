Stamkos turns back clock with vintage 4-goal performance for Predators

NASHVILLE -- This season certainly hasn't been the easiest for Steven Stamkos, but the 35-year-old forward turned back the clock on Thursday, delivering a vintage performance by scoring four goals for the Nashville Predators in a 7-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena.

“At this stage of my career, you just fall back on the preparation that you do," Stamkos said. "Yeah, would it be nice to feel like you’re 25 every night again? Of course. But you have to put in a little different type of work and you’ve got to be the same person whether you’re scoring or you’re not scoring. That’s what I try to be. It’s nice when you get rewarded for those efforts that you put in behind the scenes.”

But Stamkos hasn't always been getting rewarded, especially at the beginning of the season, when he scored just one goal and had only two points in his first 14 games.

Stamkos admitted those struggles caused his confidence to waver.

“Listen, as an athlete, no matter where you are or what stage you are of your career, you’re always battling some tough times and confidence,” he said. “But you want to ride the highs as long as you can. The last few games I feel like the game has been trending. Our whole team has been trending. So, it’s nice when you’re helping your team win. It feels that much better."