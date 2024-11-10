Ullmark enjoys welcome, win in return to Boston

BOSTON -- Just after warmups started, at the red line near the benches, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman met. They touched gloves, gave each other a hug, and posed for photos. Hours later, in a more private space, the pair shared another hug, as Swayman and Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo met their former teammate outside the visitor’s dressing room at TD Garden. The trio chatted in the hallway, something they had done countless times over the past three seasons.

Neither hug was quite the same as the ones that Bruins fans had gotten used to, the massive embraces after wins that spawned copycats and T-shirts.

But that was to be expected, because this time Ullmark wore another logo.

It was a triumphant return to Boston for Ullmark, who spent three highly successful seasons with the Bruins, winning the 2023 Vezina Trophy voted as the top goalie in the NHL and sharing the William M. Jennings Trophy with Swayman as the goalies for the team that allowed the fewest goals that same season.

After a save on Elias Lindholm 13 seconds into overtime -- the Bruins’ first shot on goal since 15:53 of the second period -- a 2-on-1 rush ended in a Brady Tkachuk game-winning goal at 21 seconds of the extra session, a 3-2 win for the Ottawa Senators.

“There was certainly a lot [of emotions],” Ullmark said. “I’m not gonna lie. It was a lot, especially during warmups, I had goose bumps going out there and hearing the crowd again.

“And also, just getting the win in this barn is not easy. It’s something that you dream of, especially when you’re coming in here as an opponent. You really want to bring your A game.”