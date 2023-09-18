NHL Insider

Bedard shows he’s ready to handle pressure with Blackhawks

No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft had 3 goals, assist in debut at Prospect Showcase

Connor Bedard Chicago rookie game

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Connor Bedard knows what awaits him.

The No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard is the new face of the franchise. He’s expected to help return the Blackhawks to glory, as cornerstone forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews did before him.

Plenty of pressure for the 18-year-old forward to deal with, right?

“It’s not really something I think about or see or whatever,” Bedard said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday. “I see myself as another guy on the team and the biggest thing for me is just trying to improve every day and be the best version of myself.

“The outside noise and stuff, you can’t really control. But you can control how you are to everyone, how much effort you’re putting forth on the ice. It’s kind of my mindset on it.”

It's a great mindset for a player who’s been dealing with pressure and expectations for years. In 2018 at age 13 he was called the “future of hockey” by The Hockey News. In 2020 at age 14 he was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, which made him eligible to play in the Western Hockey League as a 15-year-old.

He was the seventh player to receive that status, which includes current NHL forwards Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (2012), who he’s often been compared to; John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs (2005) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers (2011).

“It’s been a bit of a gradual growth,” Bedard said. “It wasn’t like, I was the overnight sensation or whatever where it hits you all in one day. I’ve been fortunate that it’s been a slow process. Obviously, this past year has been a bit of a jump, for sure, but you just go along with it and kind of learn from it.”

Those around Bedard this week -- at practices Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago and at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Ice this weekend -- have seen the attributes that will serve him well firsthand.

Forward Nick Lardis played left wing on Bedard’s line in Chicago’s 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, during which Bedard had three goals and an assist. Bedard did not play Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

“I think obviously everyone sees the on ice but even just off ice, a lot of people don’t see the details he does,” Lardis said Sunday. “He’s always the first guy and last guy off and he’s always doing the little things around the room. It really shows and rubs off on other guys too.”

Blackhawks defenseman prospect Nolan Allan was also Bedard’s teammate with Canada when it won gold at this year’s IIHF World Junior Championships.

“I mean, for how good he is, he’s such a humble kid,” Allan said Sunday. “He could be a lot cockier than he is right now but his personality is great and he’s very humble and that’s something that’s going to help him in the NHL."

Sure, there’s pressure and a ton of expectations. But Bedard has been preparing for this most of his young life.

“You definitely learn a lot in interviews or out in public or whatever. That’s kind of the biggest thing for me is just kind of knowing how to act and how to answer questions or what-not,” he said. “You obviously want to be yourself, but you can’t say certain things of course. I think that’s something that you learn and get better at as you get older.”