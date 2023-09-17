Bedard scores hat trick in Blackhawks debut at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Connor Bedard had three goals and an assist in his first game for the Chicago Blackhawks, a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink on Saturday.

It was the first game for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft since April 10, when Regina, his team for the past three seasons, lost to Saskatoon in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Bedard had great scoring chances throughout but was thwarted through the first half of the game by Blues goalie Colten Ellis, who didn’t allow a goal before he was replaced by Will Cranley 10:31 into the second period.

He wouldn’t be denied on the Blackhawks’ second power play of the game. The 18-year-old center skated into the right face-off circle and sent a wrist shot past Cranley to give for a 2-0 lead at 14:23 of the second. After scoring, Bedard twirled his stick and playfully placed it back in its "holster."

Bedard scored again at 4:54 of the third period, skating to the left circle, then pausing before lifting a shot into the top right corner from a sharp angle to make it 4-0.

He scored his third goal when he skated to the high slot and shot off the crossbar and in with just over seven minutes remaining.

Louis Crevier and Colton Dach, with an assist from Bedard, also scored for Chicago, which plays the Minnesota Wild to wrap up the tournament at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Asked if Bedard will play Sunday, Anders Sorensen, coach of the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford and the prospect team this weekend, said, “We’ll see.”

Bedard showed the scoring touch that helped him lead the WHL in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 games last season. He is the most anticipated NHL prospect since center Connor McDavid, who was selected by the Edmonton Oilers at No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft.