Stars start with defense, shut down Capitals to stop slide

The Stars and DeSmith, who finished with 23 saves, still had plenty to be happy about, though, before heading off to the next stop on their road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA).

“Obviously, limited chances, limited shot volume,” DeSmith said. “I thought we were really good on breakouts, something we’ve been struggling with a little bit, and we just defended hard.”

Looking at the bigger picture, the Stars (26-10-8) seem to have little to worry about. The Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7, 69 points) are the only team in the NHL with more than their 60 points and it appears they’ll be one of the top contenders when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in a little over three months.

But it felt like a long time to the Stars since their last victory – a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21. Dallas allowed at least four goals in each of its previous six games with the only exception being a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 27.

The Stars had enough after a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in which they were trailing 5-1 when goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled in the second period. That led to a meeting on Wednesday morning and reminders that, though they entered the day ranked third in the NHL in scoring 3.40 goals per game, their success begins with defense.

“You need to defend your way out,” Gulutzan said following their morning meeting. “You’re not going to score your way out of this.”

In addition to team defense, Dallas wanted to focus on discipline after taking 14 minor penalties in their previous three games. The Stars got off to a rocky start in that area when defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin was called for holding 2:44 into the first period, giving the Capitals the first power play of the game.

That turned into a positive, though, when Radek Faksa scored a short-handed goal at 3:06 to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Capitals goalie Logan Thompson stopped Faksa’s initial shot from the right circle, but he left a rebound in front that Faksa knocked in for just his second goal of the season.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to clean up, but things happen and we responded well,” Stars forward Sam Steel said. “Obviously, ‘Faksie’ with a huge goal and that kind of gave us a lot of momentum and we just built on it.”