Kraken have ‘got to be better’ after Global Series losses 

That sent the Kraken (9-8-1) home empty-handed from the trip after a 4-1 loss in the first game here on Thursday.

“Obviously, the hockey, we didn't get any points,” said Eberle, the Kraken captain. “That's extremely frustrating, and we're playing a really good team. But I guess a positive side of it is -- Kaapo and I were talking the way here -- I thought our group at least we bonded.

“I felt like on the bus and in the room, the guys were laughing and chattering. That’s a positive I take out of this.”

Perhaps there can be some value in that after the Kraken hoped to at least hold their own in these two games against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Instead, they were overrun by a machine firing on all cylinders.

Carolina (16-3-2) leads the NHL with 34 points after winning its past four games and eight of nine. The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 23-7 in their past four games.

The aggregate score here was 9-2.

Seattle was outshot 67-26 in the two games and had a 180-64 disadvantage in shot attempts, including 96-28 on Saturday.

“Just too many turnovers,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “Carolina, they slice pucks to the net. Puck after puck after puck, they just keep coming at you, and when you turn pucks over, don't get it in deep, don't establish a forecheck, they end up coming back at you.

“I've never been part of a team that had (96) shot attempts against in a game.”