Kraken have ‘got to be better’ after Global Series losses 

Kakko agreed with Eberle’s assessment the trip brought the Kraken closer together as a team, though.
“I think it was a fun trip,” Kakko said. “It doesn't feel like that right now after a game like that, but for sure we got closer.”
Having grown up about 90 minutes from Helsinki in Turku, Kakko had looked forward to the Global Series Finland since the NHL announced in March the Kraken would be a participant.
Off the ice, at least, it lived up to his expectations.
Some relatives and friends who normally would not be able to watch him in North America were able to see him play here. And, along with countrymen Ville Ottavainen, Jani Nyman and Nikke Kokko, he got to show the rest of the Kraken players some of Finland’s culture with a sauna excursion and team dinners where they sampled some of the local cuisine.
“It's a big thing for me,” Kakko said. “Also, for the whole team, I think all the guys were saying it was actually fun to do things over here, spend time with the team. So, that's a good thing also.”
Lambert agreed the bonding experience could be helpful going forward. There will be more challenges over the Kraken’s 66 remaining regular-season games, and they will need to handle them better than they did against the Hurricanes.
“There is some value in facing adversity, coming through adversity together,” Lambert said. “There were moments on this trip where we certainly did bond, and I think that helped us through the adversity.
“But let's be clear. Let's face facts. There isn't one person in the organization that doesn't realize that we went through some adversity here and we've got to be better.”