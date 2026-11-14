Global Series Finland blog: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Forward discusses getting assist, two wins in home country, Aho playing tour guide

Jesperi Kotkaniemi global series blog nov 14

© Cato Cataldo/Getty Images

By Jesperi Kotkaniemi / Special to NHL.com

The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes took a break from the North American portion of the NHL schedule to play at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The Hurricanes won each game, 5-1 on Saturday and 4-1 on Thursday.

Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi kept a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they went through the experience in Finland. Kotkaniemi's fourth and final entry focuses on the victory Saturday, in which he had an assist on the first of two goals by Mark Jankowski, to join fellow Finland-born players Sebastian Aho (two goals in first game, assist Saturday) and Juuso Valimaki (goal Thursday) as players to have points in their home country, as well as thoughts on the week-long trip.

We talked after the game on Thursday that I needed to get going after Sebastian and Valimaki scored in that win. No goal for me, maybe next trip, but I did have the assist, which was nice.

It doesn't really matter, because it was all fun, you know. The team played awesome, both games, and the Finns got some points out there as well. So, it was pretty cool. 

On my assist, 'Janks' buried that one pretty nicely. It was a little bit of a relief to get that one point out the way. The boys were trying to help me get a goal. They helped me all the time out there to get one in these games. They were playing hard for all the Finns. We appreciated it.

This whole experience was unbelievable. I never would think that this was going to happen during my career. It was just a super fun week. I'm a little tired now and kind of happy to go back home and get a little rest. 

It was just awesome and you could tell the guys were really happy that we came here. I'm hopeful that we maybe come here again in the future as well.

Spending this week here with Sebastian was awesome. We all know what kind of player he is, but I saw him coming out of his shell a little bit, seeing and meeting people. He might be a little shy at times, but he was shining here. 

He was constantly meeting people, doing interviews, (being) a tour guide for the guys. He was awesome, just an awesome guy. 

People ask me about what I will remember from this trip and I think it'll be this whole week. Every day, waking up, being super excited about what's ahead of us. It was just super special. It was just seeing Finnish people all the time. Also, the guys were really excited to try everything and that made it so much fun. 

Plus, we had so much success here, two really good games, big wins. I think we've just kept going where we left (off) last year. Seems like guys didn't miss any steps even though the summer was short. It's been a great ride so far. Hopefully, it's going to keep going like this.

Bid on Global Series Finland Memorabilia!

Now available on NHL Auctions, game-worn jerseys from the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken from 2026 Global Series Finland, plus pucks from practices, warmups and games in Helsinki

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