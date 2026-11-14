Hurricanes complete two-game sweep of Kraken at Global Series Finland

Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists, and Jackson Blake extended his point streak to 11 games for the Hurricanes (16-3-2), who have won four in a row, including 4-1 in the Global Series opener on Thursday. Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves.

Carolina went 3-for-5 on the power play.

Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken (9-8-1), who were limited to 13 shots on goal in their third straight loss. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 14 shots before being relieved in the second period by Philipp Grubauer, who made 22 saves.

Blake gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on a power play at 11:12. Finland native Sebastian Aho made a no-look backhand pass between his legs to Blake, who one-timed a shot near the right hash marks.

Blake has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) during his streak.

Jankowski made it 2-0 at 17:30 when his shot off a pass from Finnish forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi went over Daccord’s glove.

Svechnikov gave Carolina a 3-0 lead with his first of his two power-play goals at 2:03 of the second, a one-timer off a pass from Ehlers.

Beniers cut it to 3-1 at 6:06. Bobby McMann made a backhand pass from behind the net to Jordan Eberle, who set up Beniers for a shot over Kochetkov’s blocker.

Svechnikov made it 4-1 at 10:05, scoring again on a one-timer, this time off a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.

Daccord was pulled in favor of Grubauer after the goal.

Seattle was outshot 10-3 in the first and 15-5 in the second.

Jankowski scored again at 11:06 of the third period. Taylor Hall drove between the circles and passed to Jankowski for a tip-in at the left post for the 5-1 final.

It was Jankowski’s 10th goal in 17 games this season. He scored 11 in 68 games in 2025-26.