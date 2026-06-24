Sharks 'not afraid' to trade No. 2 pick in 2026 Draft, GM says

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks are entering the first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with three picks, including the opportunity to select either Ivar Stenberg or Gavin McKenna at No. 2.
But after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs by four points this season, Sharks general manager Mike Grier said he's open to trading the No. 2 pick, which they won in the second drawing in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. San Jose also has the No. 9 selection, which it acquired Tuesday in a trade that sent forward William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators, who also received forward Kasper Halttunen and the rights to forward prospect Brandon Svoboda. Ottawa acquired the No. 9 pick from the Florida Panthers on Sunday in the trade for forward Brady Tkachuk.