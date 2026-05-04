NHL Draft Lottery drama to play out in real time

"We learned a lot from last year, and this evolution makes the experience even more transparent and dramatic," said Steve Mayer, NHL president of content and events. "As we get down to the final ball, every team still in the mix will know exactly what needs to be drawn—and when it happens, it’s one of the most exciting moments of the entire year."

Up until last season, the actual drawing of the lottery balls was conducted in a separate, sequestered room at NHL Network's studio right before the TV broadcast revealing its results. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman would preside over the draw, which would be overseen by the accounting firm Ernst & Young, observed by members of the media, and video recorded for fans to view later that evening.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly then would reveal the order of selection on the TV broadcast, flipping cards with team logos to count down from 16 to 1.

For transparency, the NHL would post a YouTube video of the draw afterward.

That changed last season when the new format was introduced and the whole hockey world found out at the same time that the New York Islanders had won the lottery and the right to eventually select defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick.

Bettman will still preside over the draw, and Ernst & Young will still oversee it. Daly will still announce the order, but now fans will feel like they're in the room.

There are four balls numbered 1 to 14 and 1,001 possible four-number combinations. One combination is designated as a redraw (11,12,13,14), allowing the NHL to divide by 1,000 among the 16 teams that did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Based on the final NHL regular-season standings and the draft lottery odds determined by the Board of Governors, each team receives an allotment of randomly assigned four-number combinations. Essentially, the lower you finish, the more lottery tickets you receive.

The Vancouver Canucks, who finished 32nd in the NHL standings, receive 185. The Chicago Blackhawks, who finished 31st, receive 135. The New York Rangers, who finished 30th, receive 115. And so on.