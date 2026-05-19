2026 NHL Draft order set through 1st 27 picks

Next 4 spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final

2026_NHL-Draft-board

© Jared Silber/NHLI

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The first 27 picks of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held May 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick.

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-27. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season points, followed by the Buffalo Sabres, the only division winner to be eliminated.

The 2026 draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with Rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The No. 28 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points. No. 29 will go to the other team that loses in the conference final. The team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 30, and the Cup winner gets No. 31.

The Ottawa Senators will receive the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, with Game 1 at Ball Arena on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Montreal Canadiens will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Calgary Flames own the Golden Knights' selection from the trade of defenseman Noah Hanifin on March 6, 2024.

The St. Louis Blues have the Avalanche's selection. Colorado initially traded the pick to the New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson deal on March 6, 2025. The Islanders traded the pick to the Blues as part of the deal for forward Brayden Schenn on March 6, 2026.

St. Louis has three picks in the first round, along with No. 11 and No. 15, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk on March 6.

The Flames are one of six teams with two first-round selections.

The San Jose Sharks have No. 2 and No. 20, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 7, 2025.

The Vancouver Canucks have No. 3 and No. 24, acquired from the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade of defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.

The New York Rangers have the No. 5 selection and the No. 26 pick, which initially belonged to the Dallas Stars. The Stars had traded the pick to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the deal for forward Mikko Rantanen on March 7, 2025. The Hurricanes sent the selection to the Rangers as part of the trade for defenseman K'Andre Miller on July 1, 2025.

The Seattle Kraken have the No. 7 pick and the Tampa Bay Lightning's selection at No. 25, acquired as part of the trade for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde on March 5, 2025.

The Washington Capitals have No. 16 and No. 18, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman John Carlson on March 5.

The final order of the first round will be set after the Stanley Cup Final.

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2026 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Vancouver Canucks

4. Chicago Blackhawks

5. New York Rangers

6. Calgary Flames

7. Seattle Kraken

8. Winnipeg Jets

9. Florida Panthers

10. Nashville Predators

11. St. Louis Blues

12. New Jersey Devils

13. New York Islanders

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)

16. Washington Capitals

17. Los Angeles Kings

18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)

19. Utah Mammoth

20. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton Oilers)

21. Philadelphia Flyers

22. Pittsburgh Penguins

23. Boston Bruins

24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)

25. Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

26. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)

27. Buffalo Sabres

28. Conference final losing team with fewer points

29. Conference final losing team

30. Stanley Cup Final losing team

31. Stanley Cup champion

32. Ottawa Senators

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