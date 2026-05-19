2026 NHL Draft order set through 1st 27 picks

The St. Louis Blues have the Avalanche's selection. Colorado initially traded the pick to the New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson deal on March 6, 2025. The Islanders traded the pick to the Blues as part of the deal for forward Brayden Schenn on March 6, 2026.

St. Louis has three picks in the first round, along with No. 11 and No. 15, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk on March 6.

The Flames are one of six teams with two first-round selections.

The San Jose Sharks have No. 2 and No. 20, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 7, 2025.

The Vancouver Canucks have No. 3 and No. 24, acquired from the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade of defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.

The New York Rangers have the No. 5 selection and the No. 26 pick, which initially belonged to the Dallas Stars. The Stars had traded the pick to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the deal for forward Mikko Rantanen on March 7, 2025. The Hurricanes sent the selection to the Rangers as part of the trade for defenseman K'Andre Miller on July 1, 2025.

The Seattle Kraken have the No. 7 pick and the Tampa Bay Lightning's selection at No. 25, acquired as part of the trade for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde on March 5, 2025.

The Washington Capitals have No. 16 and No. 18, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman John Carlson on March 5.

The final order of the first round will be set after the Stanley Cup Final.