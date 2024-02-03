Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Singer jokes around with Team Matthews before event

Bieber asg arrival

© NHL

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Picture perfect Justin Bieber’s jacket doesn’t need no filter.

The pop singer made a fashion statement when he arrived at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

Bieber wore a bright pink oversized jacket with light pink polka dots as he entered the arena for the day’s festivities.

The “Sorry” singer is the celebrity captain for Team Matthews. His fashion brand, drew house, helped design this year's All-Star Game jerseys.

After arriving, Bieber headed to the locker room to hang out with his Team Matthews teammates. He joked around with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner as the players performed their pregame routines.

Marner was impressed with Bieber's outfit calling it a "winning jacket" in a video posted by the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs and Team Matthews forward William Nylanderfully endorse Bieber's coat.

“It was amazing," Nylander said. "I might have to get one myself.”

Matthews was also into the jacket.

“We were loving it. We were saying (Jim) Montgomery should chuck it on for the second period," Matthews said. "I don’t know if that happened or not but if you were up pretty high in the stands, there was no doubt you could pick him out of the crowd pretty easily.”

Later, the singer swapped out his jacket for the blue Team Matthews jersey and a pair of skates to join his team out on the ice for warmups.

“I thought it was awesome (him being on the ice for warmups)," Matthews said after the games. "I think everybody enjoyed it. He obviously really enjoyed it. It was just cool to have someone like him and the other celebrities we had over the weekend come in and they’re so down to earth, engaging with players, staff and people who were around. I think it was a cool moment for him to get on the ice and snap it around with some of the fellas. I think everybody really got a kick out of that honestly.”

Bieber told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that his All-Star Weekend experience has been unbelievable and something he's dreamed of since he was a kid. He also gave a shout out to the company, Marni, who created his jacket.

HGS@MAT: Bieber talks outfit, All-Star Game

And, as any player will tell you, the coach's outfit doesn't matter if you win the whole thing. 

“He was fired up," Marner said about Bieber's coaching style. "I hung out with him a couple times and we play games constantly. As soon as I knew we were all on the same team together, I knew he was going to be telling us we were going to be winning this thing. He was hilarious behind there. He was trying to keep the boys calm and composed and he had no worries when we got down in games.”

