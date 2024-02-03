Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Maple Leafs and Team Matthews forward William Nylanderfully endorse Bieber's coat.

“It was amazing," Nylander said. "I might have to get one myself.”

Matthews was also into the jacket.

“We were loving it. We were saying (Jim) Montgomery should chuck it on for the second period," Matthews said. "I don’t know if that happened or not but if you were up pretty high in the stands, there was no doubt you could pick him out of the crowd pretty easily.”

Later, the singer swapped out his jacket for the blue Team Matthews jersey and a pair of skates to join his team out on the ice for warmups.

“I thought it was awesome (him being on the ice for warmups)," Matthews said after the games. "I think everybody enjoyed it. He obviously really enjoyed it. It was just cool to have someone like him and the other celebrities we had over the weekend come in and they’re so down to earth, engaging with players, staff and people who were around. I think it was a cool moment for him to get on the ice and snap it around with some of the fellas. I think everybody really got a kick out of that honestly.”