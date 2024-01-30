Owen Riegling, Loud Luxury, The Reklaws, Kiana Ledé to perform at All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League today announced that rising country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, multi-platinum duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws and rising R&B star Kiana Ledé have joined the entertainment roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Feb. 1-3.

Owen Riegling, whose hit single "Old Dirt Roads" is steadily climbing the charts, will take the stage at the 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (SN, TVAS, ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET). Riegling’s performance, co-presented by Pepsi and SiriusXM, completes the previously announced entertainment lineup for NHL All-Star Skills, including headliners The Glorious Sons and TALK, Canadian anthem singer Chxrry22 and U.S. anthem singer Dinah Jane.

Viral Canadian-born group Loud Luxury, whose smash hit “Body” is certified diamond in Canada and multi-platinum in nine countries, will kick off the festivities with a performance during the player introductions for the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET). Canadian country music duo behind multiple #1 hits and the viral sensation "What the Truck" The Reklaws and R&B singer-songwriter Kiana Ledé will perform national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively. As previously announced, Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae will headline the second intermission performance during the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game.

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris will perform the Canadian and U.S. national anthems for NHL All-Star Thursday. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation – as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P – will be provided by Lisa Dressler for NHL All-Star Thursday and Lisa Faria for NHL All-Star Skills and the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game.

And as previously announced, McRae is one of four celebrity captains named for the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game, along with global superstar Justin Bieber, Toronto-born actor Will Arnett, and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé. Celebrity captains will help the four All-Star Team Captains select their 11-Player teams during the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL Player Draft, as part of NHL All-Star Thursday, taking place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (SN, TVA Sports, ESPN2). A limited number of tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL.