Owen Riegling, Loud Luxury, The Reklaws, Kiana Ledé to perform at All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League today announced that rising country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, multi-platinum duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws and rising R&B star Kiana Ledé have joined the entertainment roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Feb. 1-3.

Owen Riegling, whose hit single "Old Dirt Roads" is steadily climbing the charts, will take the stage at the 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (SN, TVAS, ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET). Riegling’s performance, co-presented by Pepsi and SiriusXM, completes the previously announced entertainment lineup for NHL All-Star Skills, including headliners The Glorious Sons and TALK, Canadian anthem singer Chxrry22 and U.S. anthem singer Dinah Jane.  

Viral Canadian-born group Loud Luxury, whose smash hit “Body” is certified diamond in Canada and multi-platinum in nine countries, will kick off the festivities with a performance during the player introductions for the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET). Canadian country music duo behind multiple #1 hits and the viral sensation "What the Truck" The Reklaws and R&B singer-songwriter Kiana Ledé will perform national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively. As previously announced, Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae will headline the second intermission performance during the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game.

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris will perform the Canadian and U.S. national anthems for NHL All-Star Thursday. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation – as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P – will be provided by Lisa Dressler for NHL All-Star Thursday and Lisa Faria for NHL All-Star Skills and the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game. 

And as previously announced, McRae is one of four celebrity captains named for the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game, along with global superstar Justin Bieber, Toronto-born actor Will Arnett, and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé. Celebrity captains will help the four All-Star Team Captains select their 11-Player teams during the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL Player Draft, as part of NHL All-Star Thursday, taking place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (SN, TVA Sports, ESPN2). A limited number of tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL.

About Owen Riegling:

Owen Riegling is the kind of artist so down to earth his boots are always dirty. He’s a small town kid with his roots firmly planted in the songs he sings. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter effortlessly captures the relatability of the most timeless country hits. Riegling was the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artists Showcase at Boots & Hearts festival, taking him from his small farming hometown of Mildmay, Ontario to a record deal with Universal Music Canada. Riegling’s growing discography includes recent release “Home Less” and the current radio single “Old Dirt Roads” which steadily climbs charts, #1 Most Added Country Radio, and added to playlists from Spotify’s Hot Country to Apple Music’s Nashville-based Today’s Country. Riegling was recently selected to *Apple Music’s UpNext Program**Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch* and Amazon Canada’s *Breakthrough Artists to Watch 2024*. Now, with over 24 million global streams, tours and festival dates across Canada, it is clear Riegling is maintaining his unstoppable pace and making his mark on the music industry.

About Loud Luxury:

Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit “Body.” The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-platinum across nine countries, accumulating nearly 2 billion streams across all platforms. With follow-up releases “Love No More” and “I’m Not Alright” totaling over 400 million streams, in 2020 the duo released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. The multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees’ recent collaborations include “Next To You” featuring country sensation Kane Brown, and “If Only I” featuring pop-superstar Bebe Rexha. The duo currently holds a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

About The Reklaws

The Reklaws are a one-of-a-kind duo made up of siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker who found breakout success with their debut single “Long Live the Night,” the most-streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists. They went on to release the viral TikTok hit “What the Truck,” which became the fastest-ever Canadian country song to go platinum in the streaming era. In 2023 the pair landed three coveted JUNO nominations, hosted the CCMA Awards, winning Top Selling Canadian Album for their 2022 release Good Ol’ Days and landed their latest #1 with “Honky Talkin’ About” feat. Drake Milligan. Overall, the pair hold eight JUNO nominations, eight CCMA Awards, four #1s at Canadian Radio, two double platinum, eight platinum and 13 gold singles and a gold-certified debut album (Freshman Year) as well as over 300 million global streams. Their new single “I Grew Up On A Farm” comes out on Friday, Feb. 2.

About Kiana Ledé:

Kiana Ledé is more than an R&B singer from South Phoenix, AZ. Her poetic lyrics (set to an alluring blend of early classic R&B, soul, pop, hip-hop, and singer/songwriter genre) and relatability have led to notable success, including the platinum-certified “EX” from 2018’s breakout Selfless EP, and hits like “Mad At Me” and “Chocolate” feat. Ari Lennox and achieved over 3 billion streams globally. KIKI bowed in the Top 5 of various charts — the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart, Apple Music R&B/Soul Albums Chart and iTunes R&B/Soul Albums Chart — as well as the Top 10 of the Apple Music Overall Albums Chart. The album has impressively gained over 1 billion streams in addition to industry praise from ELLE, Billboard, Highsnobiety, VIBE and more.

