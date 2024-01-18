NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that multi-platinum, award-winning, rock band The Glorious Sons and viral multi-instrumentalist TALK will headline performances during the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The entertainment by The Glorious Sons and TALK is co-presented by Pepsi and SiriusXM and will be televised as part of the broadcasts on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

Canadian singer Chxrry22 and singer, songwriter and entertainer Dinah Jane of the award-winning multi-platinum pop group Fifth Harmony will perform the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, respectively, to open the NHL ® All-Star Skills on Friday night.

The NHL All-Star Skills will introduce a revamped format with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Additional news around NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the NHL All-Star Thursday™ are available at Ticketmaster.com while tickets for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday™ will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday™ are available here.