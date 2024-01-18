NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced

The Glorious Sons, Talk, Chxrry22 headline performances at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that multi-platinum, award-winning, rock band The Glorious Sons and viral multi-instrumentalist TALK will headline performances during the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The entertainment by The Glorious Sons and TALK is co-presented by Pepsi and SiriusXM and will be televised as part of the broadcasts on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

Canadian singer Chxrry22 and singer, songwriter and entertainer Dinah Jane of the award-winning multi-platinum pop group Fifth Harmony will perform the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, respectively, to open the NHL ® All-Star Skills on Friday night.

The NHL All-Star Skills will introduce a revamped format with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Additional news around NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the NHL All-Star Thursday™ are available at Ticketmaster.com while tickets for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday™ will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday™ are available here.

About The Glorious Sons:

The Glorious Sons have resolutely manifested all of rock ‘n roll’s most positive principles from their very start – creativity and adventure, passion and truth, energy and expression, individuality, and spirit of community. Following a four-year journey fraught with multiple stops and starts, the Kingston, ON-based band returns with Glory, an album co-produced by Brett Emmons and Frederik Thaae, that fully captures the depth and breadth of their vast artistic vision.

The JUNO Award winning, two-time Canadian certified Platinum and six-time Canadian certified Gold rock group, have been on an incredible journey, leading to the meteoric rise of their recognition as one of the commanding forces in rock ‘n roll, not only at home but globally. With multiple chart-topping hits, the band has gone from headlining clubs to arenas and festival dates, steadily cementing their position as “Canada’s Best Export” (Washington Times), while garnering critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Glory, their fourth studio album, is out now, and features lead single ‘Mercy Mercy’, and their latest smash ‘Speed of Light’, which is featured by the NHL here .

the glorious sons

About TALK:

Canadian rocker TALK unleashed his debut album Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, last October via Capitol Records/Range Music. The album executive produced by Justin Tranter features the Platinum single “Run Away to Mars” and viral hit “A Little Bit Happy.” Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees comes after a whirlwind few years for TALK, born Nicholas Durocher. After “Run Away to Mars” went viral in 2022, the song topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative charts earlier this year. While he continues to be a huge sensation on TikTok, he’s proving to be quite the onstage powerhouse, completing tours with Young The Giant, Milky Chance, and conquering Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful Festivals this past Summer. TALK kicks off his international tour this February tickets are on sale now.

TALK

About Chxrry22:

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Chxrry22’s viral online videos landed her a deal as the newest and first female signee of XO Records, the label headed by fellow Toronto native The Weeknd. Her most recent project, her second EP, titled “Siren”, held features from Vory (on “Never Had This”) and Offset (on “Favorite Girl”). Smudging the lines between pop and R&B, Chxrry is set to be R&B’s next it-girl.

Chxrr22

© Alexandra Alva

About Dinah Jane:

Dinah Jane is a singer, songwriter, performer, actress, and member of award-winning multi-platinum pop powerhouse Fifth Harmony. After taking a break from music to reflect and find herself, Dinah is ready to remerge as her fully realized artist. With a fully produced album under her belt ready to be distributed, Dinah’s forthcoming solo project embodies who she always aspired to be.

Dinah’s new project infuses her Polynesian culture, island reggae, and other personal influences, creating new sounds in our favorite R&B and pop genres. Tapping into a family of the best creatives, Dinah also will bring fresh island-flavored visuals to her music videos and performances.

Dinah Jane

© Slash Studios

