McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game entertainment

NEW YORK / TORONTO - Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae will headline the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today. Her performance will be featured in the game broadcast airing at 3 p.m. ET. on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and ABC and ESPN+ in the United States.

As previously announced, McRae, whose single greedy hit No. 1 ten times over multiple weeks on SiriusXM's Hits 1, will also serve as a celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, which will be captained by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as assistant captain. McRae is one of four celebrity captains named for the NHL All-Star Game, along with global superstar Justin Bieber, Toronto-born actor Will Arnett, and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé.

The full lineup of NHL All-Star Game performers and additional NHL All-Star event details will be announced in the coming days. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase; the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+); and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.

About Tate McRae:

Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae has become the artist to watch with over 7.8 billion career streams, over 945 million video views, two #1 Top 40 hits and multiple #1 dance hits. She’s received accolades including nominations for two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA Award, three People’s Choice Award, four iHeartRadio Music Awards and nine JUNO Awards among others. She’s been featured on Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood list, Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for three consecutive years and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for 2021, where she was the youngest musician on the list. Her #1 RIAA certified 3x Platinum single “you broke me first” has amassed over 2 billion streams since its release in 2020. McRae has toured the world and performed at various music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, The Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits and more.

McRae released her debut album in 2022, i used to think i could fly which landed at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Debut Chart, charted in the Top 10 in multiple countries upon release and has garnered over 1.5 billion streams to date. Her highly anticipated sophomore album THINK LATER debuted at #4 on Billboard’s album chart and has garnered over 1.3 billion streams worldwide. The hypnotic lead single “greedy” earned the star #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, Global Excl. US chart and Spotify’s Global chart, and hit #1 at Top 40 radio.