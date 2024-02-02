Team Hughes keeps it all in family for NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO -- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes had a straightforward strategy as co-captains of Team Hughes in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

The brothers wanted to select as many of their NHL teammates as possible and mix in some of the best players in the world.

The result was a lineup for the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS) that will include Quinn Hughes, forwards Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson (a co-captain), goalie Thatcher Demko from the Canucks and forward Jesper Bratt from the Devils.

“We got a lot of the guys that it was important for us to take,” Jack Hughes said. “So, we had fun with that, and I think we have a good team.”

Team Hughes will face Team Matthews in the second All-Star Game semifinal Saturday. Team McDavid will face Team MacKinnon in the opener; the two winning teams will play each other in the final.

Before concentrating on picking their teammates, Team Hughes selected Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 49 games this season, with the No. 1 pick. Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano and Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot complete the Team Hughes.

“The All-Star Game is always fun because you get to meet new people, too,” Quinn Hughes said. “So, I think we wanted to have a combination of a guy like Kucherov, who is maybe the best player in the world, and we were able to draft him and also some guys on each of our respective teams.”