Hockey Fights Cancer raises more than $9 million this season

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated charity dedicated to funding innovative cancer research, are excited to announce that over $9.1 million was raised during the 2025-26 season for Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca. Since its founding in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has eclipsed a total of $53 million in fundraising.

As the preeminent cancer fundraising initiative in professional sports, Hockey Fights Cancer™ will direct over $4.8 million from this season’s campaign to support lifesaving cancer research across NHL markets in North America in partnership with the V Foundation. Across North America, individual NHL Clubs raised more than $3.2 million for local cancer-related charities. The American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society also raised more than $1 million through HFC Assist to aid in cancer support services.

“Since 1998, the National Hockey League family has come together to drive the mission of Hockey Fights Cancer, increasing awareness and raising millions of dollars to fund life-saving research and support families,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Our efforts were supercharged three years ago, when the NHL and NHLPA partnered with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca. And Hyundai and Nicorette joined our fight, broadening Hockey Fights Cancer’s efforts and making them even more effective -- enabling HFC to raise a record $9.1 million during the 2025-26 season and eclipse $50 million raised over the life of the program. We and our partners salute and thank NHL fans for their generosity, and we are energized by the possibilities of what our teamwork can do in our joint quest to conquer cancer.”

“Our collective partnership with the NHL, the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, as well as the addition of Hyundai’s Greatest Save this season, has continued to unite the hockey community and bring us closer to our goal of eradicating cancer,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We are proud of the work done this season and we remain committed to raising awareness and funding research through Hockey Fights Cancer.”

For three seasons, the V Foundation has been the official North American fundraising partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™ and has expanded the reach and impact of the initiative through the collective efforts of NHL Clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. The V Foundation also ensures that 100% of direct donations go directly to cancer research, thanks to an endowment that covers administrative expenses. Together, in three years, the partnership has: