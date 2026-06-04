Hockey Fights Cancer raises more than $9 million this season

NHL, NHLPA, V Foundation have helped donations surpass $53 million all-time

HFC_AstraZeneca
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated charity dedicated to funding innovative cancer research, are excited to announce that over $9.1 million was raised during the 2025-26 season for Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca. Since its founding in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has eclipsed a total of $53 million in fundraising.

As the preeminent cancer fundraising initiative in professional sports, Hockey Fights Cancer™ will direct over $4.8 million from this season’s campaign to support lifesaving cancer research across NHL markets in North America in partnership with the V Foundation. Across North America, individual NHL Clubs raised more than $3.2 million for local cancer-related charities. The American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society also raised more than $1 million through HFC Assist to aid in cancer support services.

“Since 1998, the National Hockey League family has come together to drive the mission of Hockey Fights Cancer, increasing awareness and raising millions of dollars to fund life-saving research and support families,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Our efforts were supercharged three years ago, when the NHL and NHLPA partnered with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca. And Hyundai and Nicorette joined our fight, broadening Hockey Fights Cancer’s efforts and making them even more effective -- enabling HFC to raise a record $9.1 million during the 2025-26 season and eclipse $50 million raised over the life of the program. We and our partners salute and thank NHL fans for their generosity, and we are energized by the possibilities of what our teamwork can do in our joint quest to conquer cancer.”

“Our collective partnership with the NHL, the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, as well as the addition of Hyundai’s Greatest Save this season, has continued to unite the hockey community and bring us closer to our goal of eradicating cancer,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We are proud of the work done this season and we remain committed to raising awareness and funding research through Hockey Fights Cancer.”

For three seasons, the V Foundation has been the official North American fundraising partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™ and has expanded the reach and impact of the initiative through the collective efforts of NHL Clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. The V Foundation also ensures that 100% of direct donations go directly to cancer research, thanks to an endowment that covers administrative expenses. Together, in three years, the partnership has:

  • Raised over $12.3 million for game-changing cancer research through the V Foundation.
  • To date, Hockey Fights Cancer U.S. presenting sponsor AstraZeneca has contributed $1.1 million (USD) to support life-saving cancer research through the V Foundation as part of their Get Body Checked Against Cancer public health campaign.
  • In Canada, through Hyundai’s Greatest Save, Hyundai Hope on Wheels and HFC partners contributed $1 million (CAD) in 2025-26 to paediatric cancer research.
  • Canadian partner Nicorette contributed $126,000 (CAD) since becoming an HFC partner during the 2024-25 season.
  • Funded research in 22 out of 32 NHL markets, including grants in six new markets during the 2025-26 season.
  • Awarded 42 research grants to date, with more grants to be awarded from this season’s record fundraising in the coming year.
  • Supported research across a wide range of cancers, including blood, brain, breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, melanoma, pancreatic, prostate and pediatric cancers.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to witness Hockey Fights Cancer and the entire NHL community come together to support lifesaving cancer research,” said V Foundation CEO Brandi Williams Broome. “The $4.8 million raised this year for cancer research through the V Foundation is the most in this partnership’s history, underscoring the extraordinary generosity and commitment of hockey fans, players, teams and partners across the league. This growing momentum will continue to make a meaningful difference for the millions of people facing cancer. Each gift to the V Foundation directly supports all-star scientists relentlessly pursuing breakthroughs, fueling hope for patients and families everywhere and accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.”

In conjunction with the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL, NHLPA and the V Foundation are proud to announce that Hockey Fights Cancer™ will support two additional transformative cancer research projects at top cancer centers in the East and the West, advancing treatments for both pediatric and adult cancers.

The Foligno Face-Off, a special fundraising initiative during the 2025–26 season, featured veteran NHL brothers Marcus and Nick Foligno raising funds for breast cancer research in honor of their late mother, Janis Foligno. What began as a sibling rivalry while the brothers played on separate teams became a shared mission after Nick was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Minnesota Wild midseason. The campaign raised more than $200,000 to support a new breast cancer research grant in Minnesota through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer. The American Hockey League (AHL), where both Foligno brothers played during their first professional seasons, notably raised $18,500 for the campaign this season.

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, Hockey Fights Cancer™ was the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league. This initiative has raised more than $53 million over 27 years, uniting players, teams and fans in support of those affected by cancer. Together, the NHL, NHLPA and the V Foundation remain committed to funding game-changing research to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives.

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