Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Forward’s goal with 1:29 remaining lifts Philadelphia in Couturier's return to lineup

Recap: Bruins @ Flyers 3.23.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Tyson Foerster scored with 1:29 remanning in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Foerster's shot from the left face-off circle off the rush beat Linus Ullmark over his glove to break a 2-2 tie.

Travis Konecny scored two goals, including his 30th of the season, for Philadelphia (36-26-9), which ended a seven-game losing streak against Boston. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves.

Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins (41-16-15), who lost two straight games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 22-23. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 18:15 of the second period with a power-play goal. Ryan Poehling held a loose puck in at the right point and passed down the wall to Scott Laughton. He centered to Foerster, who flubbed the shot, but the puck rolled to Konecny, who scored from the post on the left side.

Brazeau tied the game 1-1 at 10:19 of the third period when he skated through the crease and scored on a backhand. It was his fourth goal in three games.

Konecny made it 2-1 at 15:16 with a shot from the right face-off circle through a screen.

Heinen tied it 2-2 at 16:12 with a one-timer from the left side off a seam pass by Morgan Geekie.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games. The center had one shot on goal in 13:09 of ice time.

