DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for the Colorado Avalanche, who extended their point streak to 17 games with a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
MacKinnon scores 2, Avalanche defeat Canucks to push point streak to 17
Wedgewood leaves with injury for Colorado; Lankinen makes 28 saves for Vancouver
MacKinnon has four straight multipoint games (five goals, four assists) and leads the NHL with 22 goals and 46 points.
“Nate was one of the guys that was sick,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I don't think he was at his best tonight on the checking side of it, because that takes a lot of energy and a lot of hard work. But here's the thing: You don't [have] to make every play, but you [have] got to make some big plays. So that's what Nate can do.
“Even when he's not at his best, he still, obviously, has the ability and he stays focused enough on doing the right things and to make a play or two that can be difference-making plays for you. And that's what he did tonight.”
Said MacKinnon: “It was OK. It's been a grind. … Tonight was a little better. Just tired, just tired. Been sitting around last few days.”
Brock Nelson scored, and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for the Avalanche (19-1-6), who are 14-0-3 during the point streak, which is the second-longest in franchise history (19 games in 2021-22).
“I think we made some mistakes early in the game. They were jumping, and we gave up three breakaways, partial breakaways,” said Bednar. "Some [were] decision-making, a couple puck decisions, and then one in coverage. So not really good enough. And then we started to come around. I liked the rest of our night. I thought it was pretty good.”
Scott Wedgewood allowed one goal on 11 shots before leaving the game at 12:28 of the second period with an upper-body injury. Mackenzie Blackwood made 10 saves in relief.
“He just tightened up a little bit, like his back. So thought we'd take him out,” Bednar said of Wedgewood. “Better safe than sorry, but we'll just see how like his injury develops here over the next couple days and take it from there. Nothing too serious at this point.”
Said Blackwood: “Never fun going into the game [after] sitting on the bench cold, being a spectator, but [I] just try and warm up, get into the game, be a part of it as fast as you can. Maybe move around a little extra bit, but they did a good job. Didn't give me anything too crazy off the hop, but let me kind of settle.”
Linus Karlsson scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Canucks (10-14-3), who have lost three straight and are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.
“We played good. I hate that we lost 3-1 against a great hockey team,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “I think we had two or three breakaways in the first, for sure two breakaways. I think the other one was a 2-on-1. It'd be nice to see one of those go down. Playing against a good team, we’ve got to make sure we get ours when we can because they capitalize on the fewest mistakes.”
Karlsson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. He beat Parker Kelly in a footrace, caught a pass from Arshdeep Bains atop the crease, and went forehand-to-backhand around the right leg of Wedgewood.
“I know I can do that, and I felt like it was a good option in that moment,” Karlsson said. “It's tough right now. We need some wins. Even if I score, I'd rather take a win.”
MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 19:23 of the first. The rebound of Sam Malinski’s point shot from the right wall, which was tipped by Devon Toews, went off the right pad of Lankinen to MacKinnon, who scored from the left circle.
Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead when he beat Max Sasson into the zone from the blue line and finished a pass from Landeskog over the blocker at 13:52 of the second period.
“I thought, really, we start taking over the game the second period,” Landeskog said. “Obviously, it started with good play by Ross [Colton] taking it up the wall, and then 'Nelly' springs free. So it's a big goal for us, and we continue to work after that.”
MacKinnon extended the lead to 3-1 with a one-timer from the right circle that went short side over Lankinen's glove at 19:26. Landeskog skated around the bottom of the circle and fed MacKinnon back across for the shot.
“Wins are the most important thing,” Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said. “If you lose but you lose 3-1 and not 5-1 or whatever or not, you're still losing. Can we build from it? Yeah, for sure. But at the end of the day, it's still 0-0 to start the next game. You’ve got to be ready to go.”
NOTES: Vancouver forward Evander Kane left the game at 16:30 of the third period after being cut by a skate. “I think he's going to be fine. I just talked to him,” Foote said. … MacKinnon (40 goals, 61 assists in 67 games) became the fourth player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to record three consecutive calendar years with at least 100 points (Mikko Rantanen (2022-2024), Joe Sakic (1990-1992) and Peter Stastny (1985-1987 and 1981-1983). … MacKinnon had his 60th multigoal game. Only Joe Sakic (99), Michel Goulet (88) and Peter Stastny (75) have more in franchise history.