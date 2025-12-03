MacKinnon scores 2, Avalanche defeat Canucks to push point streak to 17

Brock Nelson scored, and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for the Avalanche (19-1-6), who are 14-0-3 during the point streak, which is the second-longest in franchise history (19 games in 2021-22).

“I think we made some mistakes early in the game. They were jumping, and we gave up three breakaways, partial breakaways,” said Bednar. "Some [were] decision-making, a couple puck decisions, and then one in coverage. So not really good enough. And then we started to come around. I liked the rest of our night. I thought it was pretty good.”

Scott Wedgewood allowed one goal on 11 shots before leaving the game at 12:28 of the second period with an upper-body injury. Mackenzie Blackwood made 10 saves in relief.

“He just tightened up a little bit, like his back. So thought we'd take him out,” Bednar said of Wedgewood. “Better safe than sorry, but we'll just see how like his injury develops here over the next couple days and take it from there. Nothing too serious at this point.”

Said Blackwood: “Never fun going into the game [after] sitting on the bench cold, being a spectator, but [I] just try and warm up, get into the game, be a part of it as fast as you can. Maybe move around a little extra bit, but they did a good job. Didn't give me anything too crazy off the hop, but let me kind of settle.”

Linus Karlsson scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Canucks (10-14-3), who have lost three straight and are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

“We played good. I hate that we lost 3-1 against a great hockey team,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “I think we had two or three breakaways in the first, for sure two breakaways. I think the other one was a 2-on-1. It'd be nice to see one of those go down. Playing against a good team, we’ve got to make sure we get ours when we can because they capitalize on the fewest mistakes.”

Karlsson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. He beat Parker Kelly in a footrace, caught a pass from Arshdeep Bains atop the crease, and went forehand-to-backhand around the right leg of Wedgewood.

“I know I can do that, and I felt like it was a good option in that moment,” Karlsson said. “It's tough right now. We need some wins. Even if I score, I'd rather take a win.”

MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 19:23 of the first. The rebound of Sam Malinski’s point shot from the right wall, which was tipped by Devon Toews, went off the right pad of Lankinen to MacKinnon, who scored from the left circle.

Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead when he beat Max Sasson into the zone from the blue line and finished a pass from Landeskog over the blocker at 13:52 of the second period.

“I thought, really, we start taking over the game the second period,” Landeskog said. “Obviously, it started with good play by Ross [Colton] taking it up the wall, and then 'Nelly' springs free. So it's a big goal for us, and we continue to work after that.”