Talbot signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Red Wings

Cam Talbot signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 36-year-old goalie was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games (52 starts) for the Los Angeles Kings last season and 1-2 with a 5.30 GAA and .861 save percentage in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.



Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2010, Talbot is 245-176-42 with a 2.63 GAA, .914 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 486 regular-season games (465 starts) for the Kings, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers and 16-18 with a 2.75 GAA, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 playoff games (34 starts).

Detroit also signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year contract worth $775,000. The 28-year-old had four assists in 40 games between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks last season.