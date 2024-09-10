Robertson signs 1-year, $875,000 contract with Maple Leafs

Forward had 27 points last season, was restricted free agent

Robertson_MapleLeafs_skating

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nicholas Robertson signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The forward, who turns 23 on Wednesday, was a restricted free agent. He had an NHL career-high 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 56 games for the Maple Leafs last season and did not have a point in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 87 regular-season games and one goal in 10 playoff games.

