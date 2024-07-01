DeBrusk signs 7-year, $38.5 million contract with Canucks

Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The 27-year-old forward had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins last season, and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Boston in the first round (No. 14) of the 2015 NHL Draft, DeBrusk has 266 points (138 goals, 128 assists) in 465 regular-season games and 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) in 86 playoff games.

"Yeah, I see a path here," DeBrusk had said May 19 of the potential of staying in Boston. "I think I've said it all year, I still have hope. If you told me at the beginning of the year, I'd be here without a contract, I probably wouldn't believe you but at the same time, I've always loved my time here. ... Lots of good memories. ... I hope it works out."

The Canucks also signed forward Danton Heinen to a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million AAV), and forward Kiefer Sherwood to a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million AAV).

Heinen had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 74 regular-season games and one assist in eight playoff games for the Bruins last season. The 28-year-old has 212 points (87 goals, 125 assists) in 487 regular-season games with the Bruins, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins, and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 48 playoff games.

Sherwood had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 regular-season games and scored one goal in six playoff games with the Nashville Predators last season. The 29-year-old has 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 187 regular-season games with the Predators, Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight playoff games.