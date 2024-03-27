NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 27

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS)

3-way moneyline:

BOS regulation win: +150

Draw at end of regulation: +310

TBL regulation win: +135

The Lightning have won two of their three games against the Bruins this season, with one of the victories coming in overtime and the other in a shootout. But Boston is outscoring Tampa Bay 13-10 in the season series, led by forward David Pastrnak’s six points (two goals, four assists) and 16 shots on goal in the three games, thanks to a 7-3 home win against the Lightning on Jan. 6.

The Bruins are tied with the New York Islanders for the most overtime/shootout losses (15) in the NHL. The Lightning are averaging the fourth-most home goals per game (3.88), but forward Brayden Point and defenseman Victor Hedman did not play Sunday because of injuries and are uncertain for Wednesday.

2. Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN, RDS)

OTT puckline (+1.5 goals): -210

BUF puckline (-1.5 goals): +160

The Sabres are 2-1-0 against the Senators this season, with each team’s win in the season series coming by multiple goals. Buffalo is expected to have forward Jack Quinn back in the lineup; he has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 17 games this season. The Sabres are 5-1-0 in their past six home games, outscoring opponents 24-14 in the span.

The Senators have won consecutive games against the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers, outscoring those opponents 10-5 over the span, but are 5-9-1 in their past 15 games with seven of those losses coming by multiple goals.

