NHLPA: Players abuzz for return to best-on-best through 4 Nations Face-Off

Why does it mean so much to Crosby?

It’s like trying to describe how a watch works or where the wind comes from.

“A lot of different reasons but obviously playing for Team Canada is always a huge honour, and especially to be here in Montreal. It's a great atmosphere,” Crosby said.

Crosby skated with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on his left side and fellow Nova Scotian, Nathan MacKinnon, on the right side. He also skated on a power play unit with Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart and MacKinnon.

MacKinnon couldn’t imagine being here without Crosby sporting the “C.”

“It means a lot to us. I think all of us would have been really bummed if he wasn't here,” MacKinnon said.

“He's our captain. I think most of us grew up huge fans of him, I'm sure,” the Colorado Avalanche alternate captain added. “I think he looks great, and I think he feels pretty healthy. But if he's not, then he's the last guy I'm worried about in terms of toughness."

No one has as interesting a perspective on all of this as Mike Sullivan, who coaches Crosby in Pittsburgh and who has raised two Stanley Cup banners with Crosby as his captain.

Sullivan is also the head coach of for the American squad.

“So, I'm not going to lie to you. It's going to be a little bit awkward for me not having him on the same bench because we've been together for as long as we have,” Sullivan said.

“He's an incredible player, as you know. The drive and the will to win and the willingness to put the work in and do what it takes on a daily basis for me is something that separates Sid from others. The thing that I'm probably most proud of him or the thing that I think also separates him is the humility and the grace that he carries himself,” Sullivan said. “I think Sid represents everything that's good about our game.”

Playing With The Legend

For many of the younger Canadian players, getting a chance to skate alongside Crosby is a dream come true.

Seth Jarvis, the youngest Canadian player, found himself sitting between Crosby and McDavid in the Canadian locker room.

“Best seat in the house,” Jarvis beamed.

Think he’ll be soaking it up?

“I’d be stupid not to,” Jarvis joked.

Colton Parayko didn’t know Crosby before this event began but is also eager to take advantage of his time with one of the greatest players of his generation.

“You just hear from guys around the league. Just what an incredible person he is off the ice and obviously we all know how great a hockey player he is and how he’s dominated for so long,” the St. Louis Blues defenseman said.

“Just everything you hear about him is unreal. Just a true pro, and true captain and unbelievable guy. I’m excited to get to experience that. Everybody just talks so highly of him and so far, he’s been amazing and I’m excited to just learn more and just watch him more,” Parayko added.

Whirlwind Time For Charlie McAvoy

You could hardly blame Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy for feeling a bit out of sorts.

Not only was he anxiously awaiting the start of 4 Nations Face-Off, he and his wife, Kiley, welcomed home their first child, a son named Rhys.

Rhys turned two weeks old on Sunday.

“It’s been a whirlwind really. It has been in the best way. Just everything that’s happened this month,” McAvoy said.

The veteran defenceman suffered a hand injury that turned out to provide a silver lining, as he was home for Rhys’ arrival.

“It was sort of like my wife’s due we’re going to have the baby we don’t have to worry about me being on the road or anything,” McAvoy said.