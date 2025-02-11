NHLPA: Players abuzz for return to best-on-best through 4 Nations Face-Off

From veterans to fresh international faces, NHL players are ready gear up to represent their country at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby Canada NHLPA story

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Scott Burnside / NHLPA correspondent

When it comes to hockey in Canada and around the world over the past 20 years, in many ways it begins and ends with Sidney Crosby.

From his first NHL game in New Jersey after the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Crosby with the first overall pick in 2005, through his golden goal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, three Stanley Cup wins, another gold medal in 2014 in Sochi and a championship at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, Crosby has both dominated and enhanced the game.

And so, it was that the eagerly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best competition since 2016, finally felt ‘real’ or ‘on’ when Crosby stepped onto the ice at the Montreal Canadiens’ practice facility in Brossard, Quebec on Monday morning.

Later, it would be Crosby who helped bring the scope of the competition and what it means to the players taking part from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland into sharper focus.

RELATED: Story on NHLPA site

Surrounded by dozens of cameras and reporters from around the hockey world, Crosby spoke of how much it means to him to take part in this event and how keen he feels the competition will be.

These aren’t just empty words.

Crosby missed the last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break with an injury.

And while Canadian head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t commit to Crosby being in the lineup when Canada opens the round-robin portion of the tournament on Wednesday against Sweden, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain will still play an important role for Canada.

Same as it ever was.

"It means a lot, another opportunity to represent Canada, get to play with guys that I've played with before, a couple, but mostly a lot of new faces too and guys that haven't had the opportunity in a long time to play for Canada,” Crosby said.

Why does it mean so much to Crosby?

It’s like trying to describe how a watch works or where the wind comes from.

“A lot of different reasons but obviously playing for Team Canada is always a huge honour, and especially to be here in Montreal. It's a great atmosphere,” Crosby said.

Crosby skated with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on his left side and fellow Nova Scotian, Nathan MacKinnon, on the right side. He also skated on a power play unit with Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart and MacKinnon.

MacKinnon couldn’t imagine being here without Crosby sporting the “C.”

“It means a lot to us. I think all of us would have been really bummed if he wasn't here,” MacKinnon said.

“He's our captain. I think most of us grew up huge fans of him, I'm sure,” the Colorado Avalanche alternate captain added. “I think he looks great, and I think he feels pretty healthy. But if he's not, then he's the last guy I'm worried about in terms of toughness."

No one has as interesting a perspective on all of this as Mike Sullivan, who coaches Crosby in Pittsburgh and who has raised two Stanley Cup banners with Crosby as his captain.

Sullivan is also the head coach of for the American squad.

“So, I'm not going to lie to you. It's going to be a little bit awkward for me not having him on the same bench because we've been together for as long as we have,” Sullivan said.

“He's an incredible player, as you know. The drive and the will to win and the willingness to put the work in and do what it takes on a daily basis for me is something that separates Sid from others. The thing that I'm probably most proud of him or the thing that I think also separates him is the humility and the grace that he carries himself,” Sullivan said. “I think Sid represents everything that's good about our game.”

Playing With The Legend

For many of the younger Canadian players, getting a chance to skate alongside Crosby is a dream come true.

Seth Jarvis, the youngest Canadian player, found himself sitting between Crosby and McDavid in the Canadian locker room.

“Best seat in the house,” Jarvis beamed.

Think he’ll be soaking it up?

“I’d be stupid not to,” Jarvis joked.

Colton Parayko didn’t know Crosby before this event began but is also eager to take advantage of his time with one of the greatest players of his generation.

“You just hear from guys around the league. Just what an incredible person he is off the ice and obviously we all know how great a hockey player he is and how he’s dominated for so long,” the St. Louis Blues defenseman said.

“Just everything you hear about him is unreal. Just a true pro, and true captain and unbelievable guy. I’m excited to get to experience that. Everybody just talks so highly of him and so far, he’s been amazing and I’m excited to just learn more and just watch him more,” Parayko added.

Whirlwind Time For Charlie McAvoy

You could hardly blame Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy for feeling a bit out of sorts.

Not only was he anxiously awaiting the start of 4 Nations Face-Off, he and his wife, Kiley, welcomed home their first child, a son named Rhys.

Rhys turned two weeks old on Sunday.

“It’s been a whirlwind really. It has been in the best way. Just everything that’s happened this month,” McAvoy said.

The veteran defenceman suffered a hand injury that turned out to provide a silver lining, as he was home for Rhys’ arrival.

“It was sort of like my wife’s due we’re going to have the baby we don’t have to worry about me being on the road or anything,” McAvoy said.

“We’re through the moon,” he added. “There’s nothing like it and it’s really hard to put into words what it’s been like becoming a dad, what it’s been like watching my wife become a mom shouldering the responsibilities that it takes and obviously I’m here. I wish they were here, I wish I could be home helping but this is an incredible opportunity.”

The bonus for the McAvoys is that the tournament’s second half is played in Boston and McAvoy will have a special welcoming committee when the U.S. heads there on Sunday.

Family Ties

The 4 Nations Face-Off comes with more interesting familial ties. Brothers Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk will suit up for the American squad.

And then there’s Sullivan’s son-in-law – Charlie McAvoy.

“Well, it's an incredible privilege,” Sullivan said. “You know, I never anticipated that this would become a reality. Obviously, Charlie means the world to us, to our family. First and foremost, he's a terrific hockey player. He's a fierce competitor. But more importantly he's a great kid and a good person, and he means the world to our family. So, to have the opportunity to coach him in an event like this is an incredible privilege for both of us.”

“I think someday we might look back on this and smile,” Sullivan added.

Burden Of Leadership? Not For Sweden’s Victor Hedman

Taking on leadership roles is nothing new to two-time Stanley Cup champion Victor Hedman. With former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos signing in Nashville last summer, Hedman was named captain in Tampa Bay and was recently named captain for Sweden – an honour he does not take lightly.

“Not a burden. Not at all. More of excitement,” Hedman said. “Being chosen to be the captain of your country is a dream come true. You look around the room, just great guys, and that’s what I’ve got to know over the years with the guys that I’ve played with too, tremendous human beings and down to earth guys and just excited to put on Three Crowns and do whatever it takes.”

Knowledge Is Power (Sort Of)

Jon Cooper and Victor Hedman won back-to-back Stanley Cups and went to a third straight Stanley Cup Final together as coach and player.

Does Hedman have an edge knowing Cooper as well as he does when the two teams square off to kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off competition on Wednesday?

“If he plays the same way as we do in Tampa it helps a little but I’m sure there’s going to be some tweaks to the [Canadian] system as well,” Hedman said.

“It goes both ways,” Hedman added. “He knows exactly what kind of player I am. But it’s going to be great.”

Hedman noted that he’s played against Cooper once before at the 2017 world championship and Sweden prevailed in a shootout in the gold medal game.

“I hope we can keep the record straight,” Hedman said with a laugh.

Healthy competition

Injuries are an issue for every team at the tournament.

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will not play for Canada, which opened the door for veteran blueliner Drew Doughty, the only other Canadian player to play alongside Crosby at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Doughty recently returned to action after missing the first half of the season for the Los Angeles Kings with a broken ankle.

Jacob Markstrom, who likely would have started in net for Sweden, is out. But the Swedes got good news when former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark was deemed healthy enough to join the Tre Kronor.

The American blueline took a huge hit when it was announced that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes would be unavailable for the Americans. Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators will join his teammate and Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in his place.

The hardest hit, though, were the Finns who saw their blueline decimated with injuries to their top defender, Miro Heiskanen, and two others in Rasmus Ristolainen and Jani Hakanpaa. Henri Jokiharju, Urho Vaakanainen and most recently Nikolas Matinpalo were named as replacements.

Antti Pennanen, head coach of Finland, won’t be using that as a crutch, of course.

“It was so sad for Miro and for Dallas of course. He’s a really good hockey player but now we have a kind of plans how we are going to fix that especially on powerplay,” Pennanen said.

The coach declined to elaborate any further on those plans.

He did admit, however, that they might need to play a more simple game in their defensive zone.

“I think our breakouts especially it’s going to be pretty simple breakouts and try to be good team in defensive side.”

The Finns will remain a tough out, though, because that’s simply their national hockey DNA. No matter the tournament or the location the Finns always bring their A-game.

“Heiskanen, no secret he was our best D, a superstar obviously. And he’s not here so somebody else has to step in,” said Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho.

“I think it’s more as a group we have to fill those holes not just the one player. Like you said, we have to step up as a group and maybe help in some areas that we need help and obviously work as a unit,” he added.

As for the Finnish DNA, Aho, who grew up and has played with almost everyone on the Finland squad, agrees that it’s a real thing.

“Yeah, I would say so. We try to be a very tight-knit group, hardworking guys,” Aho said. “Maybe that’s our edge against some of the teams.”

That and top-notch goaltending, Aho added. And they’ve got that base covered once again.

“Hopefully we’ll put [on] a good show there,” Aho said.

Line Intrigue

One of the great things about a tournament like this is imagining how coaches will deploy such incredible arsenals.

As noted, Canada’s Cooper has initially separated speed demons MacKinnon and McDavid. McDavid was skating with Reinhart and Mitch Marner.

Sullivan is experimenting with Auston Matthews centering Jack Hughes, who is a natural center and Jake Guentzel with Jack Eichel centering Matthew Tkachuk and Kyle Connor for the talent-laden Americans.

As for the Swedes, they look to be loading up an explosive first line featuring Filip Forsberg, Adrian Kempe and centre Elias Pettersson.

“I think we’ll figure it out. I think good players find chemistry right away,” Pettersson said. “The more puck possession we have the more we’ll find each other so I’m sure we’ll figure it out.”

One of his goals will be to get the puck in their hands given their goal-scoring prowess”, Pettersson said.

Role Reversal

One interesting byproduct of this kind of tournament is that almost all of these players are used to playing significant roles on their NHL teams. For the most part, they are used to playing big minutes and in big moments.

That won’t necessarily be the case here at 4 Nations.

“When you look at all the respective teams, every team has talent, every team has game-breaking players. It's going to take more than talent to win,” Sullivan said.

“I think a big part of it is becoming a team, in the true sense of the word, and that's the challenge,” the veteran coach added.

“We all play a role in that. It's everything from the chemistry on the ice, with our line combinations, defense pairs, whatever it may be, to accepting and embracing roles,” Sullivan said.

And that will mean, for some players, accepting a certain amount of selflessness.

“A certain level of humility and self-sacrifice for the group,” Sullivan said. “I think that goes a long way to building the chemistry and the team atmosphere that we're looking for.”

4 Nations Face-Off

Rantanen using 4 Nations Face-Off to reset after blockbuster trade to Carolina

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

4 Nations participants have 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on mind

Sweden confident in 'top-class' defense heading into opener against Canada

4 Nations Face-Off participants say level of play 'doesn't get higher'

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

Hedman hopes to start 4 Nations Face-Off with 2nd straight win against Cooper

Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

United States goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Canada goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Crosby's childhood coach says Cole Harbour ready for 4 Nations 