NHLPA: Players abuzz for return to best-on-best through 4 Nations Face-Off

When it comes to hockey in Canada and around the world over the past 20 years, in many ways it begins and ends with Sidney Crosby.
From his first NHL game in New Jersey after the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Crosby with the first overall pick in 2005, through his golden goal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, three Stanley Cup wins, another gold medal in 2014 in Sochi and a championship at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, Crosby has both dominated and enhanced the game.
And so, it was that the eagerly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best competition since 2016, finally felt ‘real’ or ‘on’ when Crosby stepped onto the ice at the Montreal Canadiens’ practice facility in Brossard, Quebec on Monday morning.
Later, it would be Crosby who helped bring the scope of the competition and what it means to the players taking part from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland into sharper focus.
Surrounded by dozens of cameras and reporters from around the hockey world, Crosby spoke of how much it means to him to take part in this event and how keen he feels the competition will be.
These aren’t just empty words.
Crosby missed the last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break with an injury.
And while Canadian head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t commit to Crosby being in the lineup when Canada opens the round-robin portion of the tournament on Wednesday against Sweden, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain will still play an important role for Canada.
Same as it ever was.
"It means a lot, another opportunity to represent Canada, get to play with guys that I've played with before, a couple, but mostly a lot of new faces too and guys that haven't had the opportunity in a long time to play for Canada,” Crosby said.