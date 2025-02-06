NHL Stats unveils online international resource

A week before the 4 Nations Face-Off begins in Montreal, the number-crunchers of the NHL Stats department are launching an online resource that’s a fascinating deep dive into the League’s international tournament history.

Literally from A to Z, from Justin Abdelkader through Mats Zuccarello, 839 skaters and 84 goalies are featured for their participation in five Canada Cup tournaments and three editions of the World Cup of Hockey, spanning 40 years.

“We look at so many different stats and look at so many different angles,” said Brendon Crossman, director of NHL statistics & information. “But to see some of the ties from the past to today’s game was pretty cool.”

The new resource, a branch of the exhaustive, definitive NHL Records website, covers Canada Cup events of 1976, 1981, 1984, 1987 and 1991, then subsequent World Cup of Hockey tournaments in 1996, 2004 and 2016.

Crossman believes the new site, adding to a thorough portfolio on the NHL Records site whose statistics include outdoor, preseason and games outside North America, is the only online resource housing all digital summaries for Canada Cup and World Cup of Hockey events, with the 4 Nations Face-Off and future NHL international events to come.