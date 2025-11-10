MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedardand Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 9.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-6—10 in three contests to move into first place in both the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy races while propelling the League-leading Avalanche (10-1-5, 25 points) to a perfect week. He posted one assist in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 4. MacKinnon then compiled 2-2—4, his 30th career game with at least four points, in a 9-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 8. He capped the week with 2-3—5, his 11th career five-point effort, in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 9. MacKinnon became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history with at least four points on consecutive days, joining Marian Stastny (Oct. 20-21, 1982: 5-3—8 w/ QUE), as well as the second NHL player in the past 25 years to achieve the feat for any team, after Sebastian Aho (Dec. 27-28, 2023: 1-7—8 w/ CAR). The 30-year-old MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, paces the NHL with 14 goals and 29 points through 16 total games this season (14-15—29). The 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who has points in nine straight outings dating to Oct. 23 (8-11—19), also ranks among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength points (1st; 21), shots on goal (1st; 71), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (t-2nd; 12), plus/minus (t-3rd; +13), power-play goals (t-5th; 5) and assists (t-6th; 15).