Gustavsson leads 3 Stars of the Week

THIRD STAR – DYLAN HOLLOWAY, C, ST. LOUIS BLUES

Holloway ranked second in the NHL with 1-6—7 in four contests to help the Blues (37-28-7, 81 points) extend their winning streak to six games dating to March 15 as they climbed into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He opened the week with consecutive multi-point outings, registering three assists in 4-1 triumph over the Nashville Predators March 18 and 1-1—2 (including a helper on Philip Broberg’s overtime winner) in a 4-3 victory against the Vancouver Canucks March 20. Holloway then picked up two assists across a pair of 4-1 wins (one in each game), versus the Chicago Blackhawks March 22 and the Predators March 23. The 23-year-old Holloway, who has compiled 3-8—11 during a seven-game point streak dating to March 13, sits third on St. Louis with 23-35—58 through 72 contests this season after totaling 9-9—18 across his first two NHL campaigns (89 GP).