NEW YORK -- Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 23.
Gustavsson leads 3 Stars of the Week
Wild goalie, Golden Knights center Eichel, Blues forward Holloway earn honors
FIRST STAR – FILIP GUSTAVSSON, G, MINNESOTA WILD
Gustavsson made 82 saves on 84 shots, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Wild (40-25-5, 85 points) to a perfect week. He turned aside 28 shots, including the last 26 he faced, in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings March 17 to halt his opponent’s winning streak at five games. Gustavsson then earned his 11th career shutout (and fifth of the season) with 34 saves in a 4-0 triumph versus the Seattle Kraken March 19. He closed the week with 20 stops, extending his home shutout streak to a franchise-record 161:49 before allowing a third-period goal, in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres March 22. The 26-year-old Gustavsson has played in 48 total contests this season (28-15-4), ranking among the top 10 in the NHL (minimum: 24 GP) in shutouts (t-2nd; 5), save percentage (5th; .917), saves (5th; 1,299), wins (6th; 28), shots against (6th; 1,416), goals-against average (7th; 2.48), games started (10th; 48) and minutes played (10th; 2,832:38).
SECOND STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Eichel led the NHL with 2-5—7 in three appearances to also power the Golden Knights (42-20-8, 92 points) to a perfect week. He collected a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory against the Boston Bruins March 20. Eichel followed that with 1-3—4, his 11th career four-point performance and second of the season (also Oct. 9 vs. COL: 0-4—4), in a 6-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings March 22. He capped the week with his 39th career game-winning goal (and third of 2024-25) in a 4-2 decision versus the Tampa Bay Lightning March 23. The 28-year-old Eichel places fifth in the League with a career-high 23‑64—87 through 69 total contests this season. He also sits among the top 2024-25 performers in power-play assists (2nd; 29), assists (t-3rd; 64), power-play points (t-3rd; 33), even-strength assists (t-9th; 34), plus/minus (t-10th; +30) and even-strength points (t-12th; 52).
THIRD STAR – DYLAN HOLLOWAY, C, ST. LOUIS BLUES
Holloway ranked second in the NHL with 1-6—7 in four contests to help the Blues (37-28-7, 81 points) extend their winning streak to six games dating to March 15 as they climbed into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He opened the week with consecutive multi-point outings, registering three assists in 4-1 triumph over the Nashville Predators March 18 and 1-1—2 (including a helper on Philip Broberg’s overtime winner) in a 4-3 victory against the Vancouver Canucks March 20. Holloway then picked up two assists across a pair of 4-1 wins (one in each game), versus the Chicago Blackhawks March 22 and the Predators March 23. The 23-year-old Holloway, who has compiled 3-8—11 during a seven-game point streak dating to March 13, sits third on St. Louis with 23-35—58 through 72 contests this season after totaling 9-9—18 across his first two NHL campaigns (89 GP).
As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is bringing you the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet February’s “Fourth Star.”