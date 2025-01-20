Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Thompson made 61 saves on 62 shots, going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and two shutouts to lift the Capitals (31-10-5, 67 points) back into first place in the overall League standings. Thompson was flawless in his first two appearances, denying 19 shots in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 14 before making 24 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 16 for the first consecutive shutouts of his NHL career. He then posted 18 stops, extending his shutout streak to 198:22 before allowing a third-period goal, in a 4-1 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 18. Only two goaltenders in franchise history have recorded longer shutout sequences: Pat Riggin (Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 1984: 203:52) and Jim Carey (March 26-31, 1996: 200:04). The 27-year-old Thompson, who was acquired by Washington during the offseason, is 21-2-3 through 26 total games this season. Just two goaltenders in League history have earned more victories through their first 26 appearances of any campaign: Tiny Thompson in 1929-30 (22-4-0) and Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 (22‑1-1), both with the Boston Bruins. Thompson also ranks among this season’s League leaders (minimum: 15 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.09), save percentage (3rd; .925) and wins (t-3rd; 21).