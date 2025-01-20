Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 19.
FIRST STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Thompson made 61 saves on 62 shots, going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and two shutouts to lift the Capitals (31-10-5, 67 points) back into first place in the overall League standings. Thompson was flawless in his first two appearances, denying 19 shots in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 14 before making 24 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 16 for the first consecutive shutouts of his NHL career. He then posted 18 stops, extending his shutout streak to 198:22 before allowing a third-period goal, in a 4-1 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 18. Only two goaltenders in franchise history have recorded longer shutout sequences: Pat Riggin (Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 1984: 203:52) and Jim Carey (March 26-31, 1996: 200:04). The 27-year-old Thompson, who was acquired by Washington during the offseason, is 21-2-3 through 26 total games this season. Just two goaltenders in League history have earned more victories through their first 26 appearances of any campaign: Tiny Thompson in 1929-30 (22-4-0) and Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 (22‑1-1), both with the Boston Bruins. Thompson also ranks among this season’s League leaders (minimum: 15 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.09), save percentage (3rd; .925) and wins (t-3rd; 21).
SECOND STAR – FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Forsberg paced the NHL with 4-3—7 in three games to propel the Predators (16-22-7, 39 points) to a perfect week. He notched 1-1—2 in a 5-3 win over the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 14. Forsberg then scored the tying goal with 3:03 remaining in regulation in an eventual 3-2 shootout triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 16. He capped the week with 2-2—4, his fifth career four-point performance and first since March 21, 2022 at ANA (2-3—5), in a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild Jan. 18. The 30-year-old Forsberg leads Nashville with 15-27—42 through 45 total appearances this season, highlighted by 6-6—12 during a seven-game point streak dating to Jan. 3 and goals in five straight contests dating to Jan. 7 (6-3—9).
THIRD STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS
Pastrnak registered three points in each of his two games, totaling 2-4—6 to guide the Bruins (22‑19-6, 50 points) to three out of a possible four standings points. He posted 1-2—3 in both a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 14 and a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 18. Pastrnak, who also recorded three points Jan. 11 at FLA (2-1—3), became the 10th different player in franchise history to produce three points in at least three consecutive contests and the first since Ray Bourque from March 3-7, 1994 (0-9—9 in 3 GP). The 28-year-old Pastrnak, who tops the NHL in shots on goal this season (193), leads Boston in goals (21), assists (30) and points (51) through 47 total games in 2024-25.
