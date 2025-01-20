Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Capitals goalie, Predators forward Forsberg, Bruins wing Pastrnak earn honors

3-Stars-Week-15_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 19.

FIRST STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Thompson made 61 saves on 62 shots, going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and two shutouts to lift the Capitals (31-10-5, 67 points) back into first place in the overall League standings. Thompson was flawless in his first two appearances, denying 19 shots in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 14 before making 24 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 16 for the first consecutive shutouts of his NHL career. He then posted 18 stops, extending his shutout streak to 198:22 before allowing a third-period goal, in a 4-1 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 18. Only two goaltenders in franchise history have recorded longer shutout sequences: Pat Riggin (Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 1984: 203:52) and Jim Carey (March 26-31, 1996: 200:04). The 27-year-old Thompson, who was acquired by Washington during the offseason, is 21-2-3 through 26 total games this season. Just two goaltenders in League history have earned more victories through their first 26 appearances of any campaign: Tiny Thompson in 1929-30 (22-4-0) and Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 (22‑1-1), both with the Boston Bruins. Thompson also ranks among this season’s League leaders (minimum: 15 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.09), save percentage (3rd; .925) and wins (t-3rd; 21).

ANA@WSH: Thompson earns his first shutout as a member of the Capitals

SECOND STAR – FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Forsberg paced the NHL with 4-3—7 in three games to propel the Predators (16-22-7, 39 points) to a perfect week. He notched 1-1—2 in a 5-3 win over the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 14. Forsberg then scored the tying goal with 3:03 remaining in regulation in an eventual 3-2 shootout triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 16. He capped the week with 2-2—4, his fifth career four-point performance and first since March 21, 2022 at ANA (2-3—5), in a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild Jan. 18. The 30-year-old Forsberg leads Nashville with 15-27—42 through 45 total appearances this season, highlighted by 6-6—12 during a seven-game point streak dating to Jan. 3 and goals in five straight contests dating to Jan. 7 (6-3—9).

CHI@NSH: Forsberg blasts it past Soderblom to tie the game at 3 in the 3rd

THIRD STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS

Pastrnak registered three points in each of his two games, totaling 2-4—6 to guide the Bruins (22‑19-6, 50 points) to three out of a possible four standings points. He posted 1-2—3 in both a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 14 and a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 18. Pastrnak, who also recorded three points Jan. 11 at FLA (2-1—3), became the 10th different player in franchise history to produce three points in at least three consecutive contests and the first since Ray Bourque from March 3-7, 1994 (0-9—9 in 3 GP). The 28-year-old Pastrnak, who tops the NHL in shots on goal this season (193), leads Boston in goals (21), assists (30) and points (51) through 47 total games in 2024-25.

BOS@OTT: Pastrnak uses wicked wrister to even the game at 2

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is presenting the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet December’s “Fourth Star.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz: McAvoy to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins with injury

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic Division showdown

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper recalls Canadian hockey roots, journey to 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stars score 3 times in 1st period, defeat Red Wings

Color of Hockey: Gomez looks to emulate Lamoriello as coach in BCHL

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 20

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Kasper among face-off leaders

Laine scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Rangers

Save of the Season? Maple Leafs goalie Woll makes 2 highlight-reel stops

NHL Buzz: Ullmark joins Senators for road trip, 'still day by day'

Bonin dies at 93, Stanley Cup champion with Red Wings, Canadiens 

Forsberg makes 25 saves, Senators defeat Devils