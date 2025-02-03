Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – ILYA SOROKIN, G, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Sorokin went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and one shutout to help the Islanders (24-21-7, 55 points) – who ran their win streak to seven games, , before suffering a Sunday defeat – move within four points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He stopped 30 shots, including all 14 he faced in the first period, in a 5-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 28. Sorokin then earned his 21st career shutout (all w/ NYI) – one shy of equaling Billy Smith for second place in franchise history – with 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 30. He finished the week with 28 stops in a 3-2 overtime triumph versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 1 to extend his personal winning streak to six games dating to Jan. 20 (1.19 GAA, .958 SV%, 1 SO), two back of his career high established from Feb. 16 – March 22, 2021 (8 GP). The 29-year-old Sorokin has played in 37 total contests this season, compiling a 19-14-4 record, 2.63 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts.