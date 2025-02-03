NEW YORK -- New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 2.
Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week
Islanders goalie, Sabres forward Thompson, Senators defenseman Sanderson earn honors
FIRST STAR – ILYA SOROKIN, G, NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Sorokin went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and one shutout to help the Islanders (24-21-7, 55 points) – who ran their win streak to seven games, , before suffering a Sunday defeat – move within four points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He stopped 30 shots, including all 14 he faced in the first period, in a 5-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 28. Sorokin then earned his 21st career shutout (all w/ NYI) – one shy of equaling Billy Smith for second place in franchise history – with 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 30. He finished the week with 28 stops in a 3-2 overtime triumph versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 1 to extend his personal winning streak to six games dating to Jan. 20 (1.19 GAA, .958 SV%, 1 SO), two back of his career high established from Feb. 16 – March 22, 2021 (8 GP). The 29-year-old Sorokin has played in 37 total contests this season, compiling a 19-14-4 record, 2.63 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts.
SECOND STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES
Thompson led the NHL with 4-4—8 and a +9 rating in three games to propel the Sabres (21-26-5, 47 points) to a perfect week. He notched 3-1—4, including his seventh career hat trick (all w/ BUF – 7th in franchise history), in a 7-2 victory over the Boston Bruins Jan. 28. Thompson – along with teammate JJ Peterka (3-1—4) – also set a personal best with a +6 rating, the highest plus/minus by a Buffalo player since Feb. 2, 1998 (Richard Smehlik: +6 at TBL). Thompson then collected the primary assist on Jiri Kulich’s tiebreaking goal with 2:04 remaining in regulation in a 4-3 triumph against the Nashville Predators Jan. 31 before closing the week with 1-2—3, highlighted by his 300th career point, in a 4-3 win versus the New Jersey Devils Feb. 2. The 27-year-old Thompson, who shares eighth place in the League with 26 goals this season, tops the Sabres with 26-22—48 through 47 total contests in 2024-25.
THIRD STAR – JAKE SANDERSON, D, OTTAWA SENATORS
Sanderson totaled 2-4—6 in two games to power the Senators (28-20-4, 60 points) – who occupy third place in the Atlantic Division – to their fourth straight victory dating to Jan. 25. He collected 1-1—2, recording an assist while shorthanded and a goal while on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime win against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals Jan. 30. Sanderson then established a personal high with 1-3—4, including his 100th career NHL point, in a 6-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 1. The 22-year-old Sanderson paces Ottawa blueliners and ranks 16th among all NHL defensemen with 4‑29—33 through 51 total appearances this season, five points shy of his career high set in 2023-24 (10‑28—38 in 79 GP).
GEICO and the NHL are bringing you the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. January’s “Fourth Star” is longtime Dallas fan Allison Hendrex, who has traveled to 22 arenas to support the team on the road and even wore a custom Stars jersey at her wedding reception. Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Allison brings to every game to provide her team with a “Fan Advantage.”