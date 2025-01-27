Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS

Pastrnak, who was named the “Third Star” for the week ending Jan. 19, led the NHL with 3-5—8 in four contests to lift the Bruins (25-20-6, 56 points) into the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference via a 3-1-0 week. He registered 1-1—2 as Boston rallied for a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20. Pastrnak then factored on the Bruins’ final six goals of the week, collecting an assist in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Jan. 22, posting 1-1—2 in a 2-0 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 23 and recording 1-2—3 (his sixth three-point game of the campaign) in a 3-1 win versus the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 25. The last Boston player to factor on at least six consecutive team goals: also Pastrnak, from April 9-11, 2023 (6). The 28-year-old Pastrnak, who has assists/points in seven straight games dating to Jan. 11 (7-10—17), paces the Bruins in goals (24), assists (35) and points (59) through 51 total appearances this season. He also ranks among the 2024-25 League leaders in shots on goal (1st; 211), points (9th; 59) and goals (t-10th; 24).