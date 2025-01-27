Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish and Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 26.
FIRST STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS
Pastrnak, who was named the “Third Star” for the week ending Jan. 19, led the NHL with 3-5—8 in four contests to lift the Bruins (25-20-6, 56 points) into the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference via a 3-1-0 week. He registered 1-1—2 as Boston rallied for a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20. Pastrnak then factored on the Bruins’ final six goals of the week, collecting an assist in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Jan. 22, posting 1-1—2 in a 2-0 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 23 and recording 1-2—3 (his sixth three-point game of the campaign) in a 3-1 win versus the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 25. The last Boston player to factor on at least six consecutive team goals: also Pastrnak, from April 9-11, 2023 (6). The 28-year-old Pastrnak, who has assists/points in seven straight games dating to Jan. 11 (7-10—17), paces the Bruins in goals (24), assists (35) and points (59) through 51 total appearances this season. He also ranks among the 2024-25 League leaders in shots on goal (1st; 211), points (9th; 59) and goals (t-10th; 24).
SECOND STAR – MASON McTAVISH, C, ANAHEIM DUCKS
McTavish topped the NHL with five goals in three games (5-0—5) to propel the Ducks (20-23-6, 46 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He scored once in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers Jan. 21. McTavish then notched back-to-back two-goal performances, in a 5-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 23 and a 5-2 triumph over the Nashville Predators Jan. 25. The last Anaheim player to produce consecutive multi-goal games: Trevor Zegras, on Nov. 14 (2-1—3 vs. VAN) and Nov. 16, 2021 (2-0—2 vs. WSH). The 21-year-old McTavish, the third overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, sits fourth on the Ducks with 11-13—24 through 43 total contests this season and owns 49-63—112 in 196 career NHL appearances since making his debut in 2021-22.
THIRD STAR – BARRETT HAYTON, C, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB
Hayton compiled 4-2—6, highlighted by two game-winning goals, in four contests to guide Utah (21-21-7, 49 points) to a pair of victories. He opened the week with consecutive decisive goals, potting 1‑2—3 in a 5-2 triumph against the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 20 and 2-0—2 in a 4-0 win versus the Minnesota Wild Jan. 23. Hayton then scored once in a 5-2 loss to the Jets Jan. 24 before being held off the score sheet in a 3-1 defeat versus the Ottawa Senators Jan. 26. The 24-year-old Hayton, the fifth overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft, leads Utah with five game-winning goals and ranks sixth on the team with 12‑14—26 through 49 total games this season.
