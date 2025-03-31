Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Dallas Stars center Roope Hintzand Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 30.
Lightning forward, Stars center Hintz, Jets goalie Hellebuyck earn honors
FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov paced the NHL with 3-8—11 in three games to overtake Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (30-79—109 in 74 GP) for the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race and lift the Lightning (43-25-5, 91 points) into second place in the Atlantic Division via a perfect week. He notched 1-2—3, his 13th three-point performance of the campaign, in a 6-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins March 25. Kucherov then registered consecutive four-point games for the sixth time in his career, posting 1-3—4 in both an 8-0 triumph versus the Utah Hockey Club March 27 and a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders March 29. The 31-year-old Kucherov, who has recorded at least three points in three straight contests for the fourth time in his career and has accumulated 5-12—17 during an eight-game point streak dating to March 15, tops the League with 33-76—109 through 69 total appearances this season. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner (44-100—144 in 81 GP in 2023-24) also ranks among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in power-play assists (1st; 33), power-play points (1st; 40), three-point games (1st; 15), assists (2nd; 76), four-point games (2nd; 4), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (3rd; 43), even-strength points (3rd; 69), multi-point games (t-4th; 29), shots on goal (9th; 238) and even-strength goals (t-9th; 26).
SECOND STAR – ROOPE HINTZ, C, DALLAS STARS
Hintz contributed multiple points in each of his four contests, finishing second in the League with 2-7—9 as the Stars (48-21-4, 100 points) clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to March 22. He compiled five assists over his first two appearances, picking up two helpers in a 3-0 triumph against the Minnesota Wild March 24 and three apples (all in the second period as part of Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick) in a 4-3 win versus the Edmonton Oilers March 26. Hintz followed that with 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings, a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames March 27 and a 5-1 decision against the Seattle Kraken March 29 (featuring his 200th career assist as well as his seventh game-winning goal of the campaign). The 28-year-old Hintz has produced 27-37—64 through 67 total appearances in 2024-25, marking his fourth consecutive season with at least 60 points.
THIRD STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS
Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and one shutout to help the Jets (51-19-4, 106 points) reclaim first place first place in the overall NHL standings as they clinched their third straight playoff berth. He denied 27 of 29 shots to lead Winnipeg to a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals March 25 in a battle of the League’s top two teams. Hellebuyck then made 24 saves to set a franchise record with his seventh shutout of the campaign in a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils March 28. The reigning Vezina and William M. Jennings Trophy winner closed the week by stopping 23 shots, including all 18 he faced over the final two periods, in a 3-1 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks March 30. The 31-year-old Hellebucyk has played in 57 total contests this season (43-10-3), topping the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in wins (43), goals-against average (2.01), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (7).
