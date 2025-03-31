Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov paced the NHL with 3-8—11 in three games to overtake Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (30-79—109 in 74 GP) for the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race and lift the Lightning (43-25-5, 91 points) into second place in the Atlantic Division via a perfect week. He notched 1-2—3, his 13th three-point performance of the campaign, in a 6-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins March 25. Kucherov then registered consecutive four-point games for the sixth time in his career, posting 1-3—4 in both an 8-0 triumph versus the Utah Hockey Club March 27 and a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders March 29. The 31-year-old Kucherov, who has recorded at least three points in three straight contests for the fourth time in his career and has accumulated 5-12—17 during an eight-game point streak dating to March 15, tops the League with 33-76—109 through 69 total appearances this season. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner (44-100—144 in 81 GP in 2023-24) also ranks among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in power-play assists (1st; 33), power-play points (1st; 40), three-point games (1st; 15), assists (2nd; 76), four-point games (2nd; 4), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (3rd; 43), even-strength points (3rd; 69), multi-point games (t-4th; 29), shots on goal (9th; 238) and even-strength goals (t-9th; 26).