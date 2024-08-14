Top young wing entering this season debated by NHL.com

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings

Byfield, who turns 22 on Aug. 19, appears ready to become the superstar he was pegged to be after the Los Angeles Kings made him the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has raised his scoring output each of the past three seasons, topped by his first 20-goal season in 2023-24. At 6-5, 225, Byfield has learned how to use his frame and strength to create space. He's an excellent skater, capable of putting a defender on his back foot and taking the puck to the net or becoming an immovable object in front. While Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty remain the faces of the Kings, Byfield is emerging as their best player, and it wouldn't be surprising to see another uptick in production, perhaps to the 30-goal, 60-point range this season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Since his first full NHL season (2021-22), Caufield leads all wings 23 or under in goals with 77, just ahead of Boldy (75) and Lucas Raymond (71) of the Detroit Red Wings. In the process, he keeps getting better; in 2023-24, his third full season, the 23-year-old set personal highs in goals (28), assists (37) and points (65). Perhaps more importantly, he led the Canadiens in game-winning goals (seven), the same number as Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and one more than Marchand and former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. Caufield, captain Nick Suzuki and 2022 No. 1 draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky, each under 25, have become the faces and foundation of a Montreal Canadiens rebuild that is beginning to show results. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks

The 21-year-old left wing is on an upward trajectory in large part due to the amount of confidence he attained last season when he finished second on the Sharks with an NHL career-high 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 80 games. He averaged 18:40 of ice time in a top-six role and also earning minutes on the power play and penalty kill because of his versatility and rapid growth in his play without the puck. Eklund tied for sixth on San Jose with 72 hits and was second in penalties drawn (19). He was becoming more of an agitator over the second half of the season and, more importantly, has become assertive when operating in the offensive end. Eklund's certainly in the conversation to earn a roster spot for Sweden not only at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off but also the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Rookie forwards Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Will Smith should attract a lot of the attention this season, giving Eklund, who'll again have a top-six role, an opportunity for big offensive production. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Dylan Guenther, Utah Hockey Club

The 21-year-old is one of the reasons to be excited about the Utah Hockey Club in its inaugural season. Guenther has established himself over the past two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes with 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 78 total NHL games. The No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he surprised some by making Arizona’s opening-night roster in 2022-23 at 19 years old and getting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 33 games before being loaned to Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship (where he scored the winning goal in overtime of the gold-medal game against Czechia) and completing the season with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. After beginning last season with Tucson (American Hockey League) and getting 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games, he was called up and had 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games. That included 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in his final 18 games to set him up to take another step this season and continue to grow as one of the best young wings in the NHL. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks

The 23-year-old had his best offensive season in 2023-24, and the left wing is expected to play a top-six role again this season. Hoglander had 36 points (24 goals, 12 assists) in 80 games and was an impressive plus-23 in his fourth season with Vancouver. Selected by the Canucks in the second round (No. 40) of the 2019 NHL Draft, he took time to develop into an effective two-way player and continues to improve his game. Hoglander has 90 points (50 goals, 40 assists) in 221 NHL games. If Hoglander can stay healthy, he is capable of scoring 30 goals, particularly if playing on a line with either J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

The No. 1 pick by the Rangers at the 2020 draft, Lafreniere had a breakout season in 2023-24 and was even more impressive in the postseason. I expect the 22-year-old to continue the upward trajectory this season. He set NHL career highs in goals (28), assists (29) and points (57) last season, then scored eight goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which tied veterans Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck for most on the Rangers. What was even more impressive was that four of the goals came in the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers; the rest of New York scored eight goals. He was a force the entire postseason, showing why he was the No. 1 pick four years ago and why he will be a handful for opposing teams for years to come. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief