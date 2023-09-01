NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Heinola could crack lineup this season; Lucius expected to continue development in AHL
1. Ville Heinola, D
How acquired: Selected No. 20 in 2019 NHL Draft
2022-23 season: Winnipeg (NHL): 10 GP, 0-1-1; Manitoba (AHL): 48 GP, 4-33-37
The 22-year-old has played 35 games for the Jets over the past four seasons and has a chance to stick with them this season, but he'd have to beat out someone for a spot on Winnipeg's deep blue line in training camp. He's expected to be given a very long look.
Heinola (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is an offensive defenseman who has developed the defensive side of his game in the American Hockey League the past three seasons.
"He's a very intelligent player who makes the right play at the right time," Jets director of player development Jimmy Roy said. "He moves the puck before he gets into trouble. He's got a few years of pro under his belt now and knows what's expected, and he's a guy that's knocking on the door."
Projected NHL arrival:This season
How acquired: Selected No. 18 in 2021 NHL Draft
2022-23 season: Manitoba (AHL): 12 GP, 2-3-5; Portland (WHL): 6 GP, 5-10-15
The 20-year-old was hampered by injuries last season, his first as a professional, after one season with the University of Minnesota. He started the season with Manitoba of the AHL before playing in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Lucius (6-2, 177) completed a hat trick in overtime for the United States in the bronze-medal game against Sweden, and after the tournament was was sent to Portland, where he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in his sixth game there. Heathy going into this season, Lucius is expected to return to the AHL to continue his development.
"I think his skill and his ability to find players and see the ice, that's his biggest asset," Roy said. "He still has to physically mature and grow into this body, and unfortunately he's had some injuries that have kept him out the last few years, but staying healthy and getting a full season under his belt and getting a pro mentality, once he gets those things, I think he's going to be a good player."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Rutger McGroarty, F
How acquired: Selected No. 14 in 2022 NHL Draft
2022-23 season: University of Michigan (NCAA): 39 GP, 18-21-39
Like Lucius, the 19-year-old was a member of the United States' bronze-medal winning team at the World Junior Championship. McGroarty (6-0, 200) had an excellent freshman season at the University of Michigan, where he will return this season.
The Jets are looking for the highly touted offensive player to have another strong season there before turning pro.
"He's a worker," Roy said. "He's got good size and has a nose for the net. He goes to the front of the net like a power forward and has great leadership skills. He's a very high-character kid that drags people into the game. He's one of those players that can elevate other players' games because he works so hard and pushes the pace."
Projected NHL arrival: 2025-2026
4. Brad Lambert, F
How acquired: Selected No. 30 in 2022 NHL Draft
2022-23 season: Manitoba (AHL):14 GP, 2-1-3; Seattle (WHL): 26 GP, 17-21-38
After playing the previous three seasons in Finland, the 19-year-old came to North America last year. He started the season with Manitoba before representing Finland in his third World Junior Championship and then being assigned to Seattle of the Western Hockey League.
Lambert (6-1, 173) helped Seattle win the WHL championship and get to the Memorial Cup final, where it lost to Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He is expected to start the season in Manitoba to play a full pro season.
"I think the biggest thing is his speed," Roy said. "He's got that speed where he can push defensemen back and can take pucks to the net, and he's got a good shot, too. Like every young player, there is a physical maturity and mental maturity to becoming a pro for a long time in the National Hockey League, and I think him going to junior was a great for his confidence and he was able to show what he's capable offensively."
Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26
5. Colby Barlow, F
How acquired: Selected No. 18 in 2023 NHL Draft
2022-23 season: Owen Sound (OHL): 59 GP; 46-33-79
The 18-year-old is a pure goal-scorer who's had 76 goals in 118 games during his first two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Barlow (6-0, 190) will return to Owen Sound for his third season and is expected to continue to score at an impressive rate.
"I think the biggest thing that stands out is his work ethic, leadership skills and his ability to go to the right areas," Roy said. "Those are intangibles that you can develop into a pretty good NHL player. And at 18 years old to be able to do that, that's pretty impressive."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27