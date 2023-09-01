3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Latest news

Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 1

Babcock talks coaching return with Blue Jackets in Q&A with NHL.com
Doug Wilson hired by Pittsburgh as senior adviser

Wilson hired by Penguins as senior adviser, was Sharks general manager
Brad Marchand ready for bigger role in Boston

Marchand ready to accept bigger leadership role with Bruins
Connor Bedard skates for 1st time in Blackhawks jersey

Bedard highlights NHLPA Rookie Showcase
Hurricanes Martin Necas not focused on contract status

Necas focused on taking next step with Hurricanes, not contract status
Sitting Down with Tim Stutzle

Stutzle talks Senators playoff expectations in Q&A with NHL.com
former NHL defenseman Brad Maxwell dies at 66

Brad Maxwell dies at 66, played 10 seasons in NHL
Lucas Raymond expects Detroit Red Wings to take next step

Expectations on the rise for Raymond, Red Wings in 2023-24 season
Color of Hockey Jessica Koizumi hosts Hawaii clinics

Color of Hockey: Koizumi brings inline clinics to home state of Hawaii
Miro Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Dallas will lead to Norris Trophy

Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Stars will lead to Norris Trophy
Former NHL executive Brian O'Neill remembrance

O'Neill, late NHL executive, 'was everything to the League'
Healthy Zadina excited for fresh start with Sharks

Zadina healthy, excited for fresh start with Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter brings Stanley Cup to Michigan

Stanley Cup meets Cotter's family, friends in Michigan
New professional womens hockey league to launch in January 2024

Professional Women's Hockey League to launch with 6 teams in January 2024
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey team rankings projected lineups 2022-23

Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Status of Scheifele, Hellebuyck, impact of players acquired in Dubois trade among concerns

32-in-32-3-Questions-Josh-Morrissey-NO-badge
By Derek Van Diest
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets.

1. Will the Jets be able to keep Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck beyond this season?

Scheifele, a center, and Hellebuyck, a goalie, each is entering the final season of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has not ruled out the possibility of re-signing both, but he could be forced to make a trade if he's unable to reach an agreement.

Winnipeg does not want to lose two key members of its team without getting something in return, but may need both to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are considered playoff contenders, so they won't be necessarily selling prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The crew on the future for Connor Hellebuyck

2. What kind of impact with Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari make?

Cheveldayoff was commended for the return Winnipeg received in the offseason trade for that sent center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, with the Jets acquiring forwards Vilardi, Iafallo and Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The three add depth up front for the Jets, who will be looking to replace the 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) Dubois had in 73 games last season.

Vilardi (41 points, 23 goals, 18 assists) is coming off his best NHL season after overcoming injuries early in his career. Kupari is a strong two-way forward, and Iafallo is a six-year NHL veteran who might be among the best shutdown forwards in the League. All three will add depth to the Jets' forward group, which may be one of the most balanced in the Western Conference.

"Los Angeles was great," Vilardi said. "the fans were great there, I loved played there, but it's not the same as playing in a Canadian market for sure. I'm excited for that, and it'll definitely be a different experience going from the beach in L.A. where nobody knows you to Winnipeg. It'll be fun, though. I'm excited."

LAK@EDM, Gm2: Vilardi ties the game at 2-2 in the 2nd

3. Will Josh Morrissey be able to post similar offensive numbers this season?

Morrissey took his offensive game to another level last season, more than doubling his output from the previous season with an NHL career-high 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games. He finished tied with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks for second among NHL defensemen in points, behind Erik Karlsson (101 points; 25 goals, 76 assists in 82 games), then of the San Jose Sharks.

Morrissey was afforded more opportunities to generate offense last season by coach Rick Bowness, who was in his first season with the Jets. He also ran the power play and had 28 power-play points (two goals, 26 assists). Winnipeg's power play tied the St. Louis Blues for 22nd in the NHL (19.3 percent) and will need Morrissey to have another strong offensive season in order to improve.

Related Content

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24