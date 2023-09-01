3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Status of Scheifele, Hellebuyck, impact of players acquired in Dubois trade among concerns
Scheifele, a center, and Hellebuyck, a goalie, each is entering the final season of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has not ruled out the possibility of re-signing both, but he could be forced to make a trade if he's unable to reach an agreement.
Winnipeg does not want to lose two key members of its team without getting something in return, but may need both to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are considered playoff contenders, so they won't be necessarily selling prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.
Cheveldayoff was commended for the return Winnipeg received in the offseason trade for that sent center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, with the Jets acquiring forwards Vilardi, Iafallo and Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The three add depth up front for the Jets, who will be looking to replace the 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) Dubois had in 73 games last season.
Vilardi (41 points, 23 goals, 18 assists) is coming off his best NHL season after overcoming injuries early in his career. Kupari is a strong two-way forward, and Iafallo is a six-year NHL veteran who might be among the best shutdown forwards in the League. All three will add depth to the Jets' forward group, which may be one of the most balanced in the Western Conference.
"Los Angeles was great," Vilardi said. "the fans were great there, I loved played there, but it's not the same as playing in a Canadian market for sure. I'm excited for that, and it'll definitely be a different experience going from the beach in L.A. where nobody knows you to Winnipeg. It'll be fun, though. I'm excited."
Morrissey took his offensive game to another level last season, more than doubling his output from the previous season with an NHL career-high 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games. He finished tied with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks for second among NHL defensemen in points, behind Erik Karlsson (101 points; 25 goals, 76 assists in 82 games), then of the San Jose Sharks.
Morrissey was afforded more opportunities to generate offense last season by coach Rick Bowness, who was in his first season with the Jets. He also ran the power play and had 28 power-play points (two goals, 26 assists). Winnipeg's power play tied the St. Louis Blues for 22nd in the NHL (19.3 percent) and will need Morrissey to have another strong offensive season in order to improve.