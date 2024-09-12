Top NHL prospects to be showcased in 7 tournaments across North America

Many potential future stars and candidates to possibly challenge for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year this season will play in NHL prospect tournaments across North America this weekend.

Each will enable players selected in the NHL Draft, signed as free agents, or earning tryouts to make an impression prior to the start of training camps next week.

The Los Angeles Kings will host the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, which includes the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California, from Friday through Monday.

Macklin Celebrini (6-foot, 190 pounds), a center chosen No. 1 by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft and expected to play a big role as a rookie this season, will be part of the tournament. He will be joined by Sharks teammate Will Smith (6-0, 181), a center selected No. 4 in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"How crazy it is that we're on the same team now and just wearing the jerseys for the first time. It's pretty cool," Smith said.

Smith played one season at Boston College and Celebrini won the 2024 Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA Division I men's hockey player as a freshman at Boston University.

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Prospects Challenge with players from the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo from Friday through Monday.

The Nashville Predators host their Rookie Showcase with the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at Ford Ice Center Bellevue from Friday through Monday.

The Young Stars Classic will include the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, British Columbia, also from Friday through Monday.

The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase will include three games featuring top prospects from the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues from Friday through Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan, will feature prospects from the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars on Saturday and Sunday.

The Prospect Showdown at Bell Centre in Montreal will include the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Celebrini and Smith, here are two prospects to watch in each of the seven tournaments:

2024 Rookie Faceoff

Tij Iginla, F, Utah Hockey Club: The son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla combines skill, competitiveness, hockey IQ and an elite shot. The 18-year-old (6-0, 182) is a top 3 prospect in the pipeline, expected to return to Kelowna of the Western Hockey League this season to mature and become even stronger before joining an emerging core in Utah led by Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks: Gauthier has been one of the most talked-about prospects since his trade to Anaheim from the Philadelphia Flyers (2022 NHL Draft, No. 5) on Jan. 8. He's expected to earn a role with the Ducks out of training camp after two seasons at Boston College. The 20-year-old is a power forward with NHL size (6-2, 189), capable of filling in at center or wing.

Buffalo Prospects Challenge

Rutger McGroarty, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: The combination of power, ability, leadership and competitiveness was a big reason the Penguins acquired McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22. He's projected as Pittsburgh's third-line left wing to begin the season but that could certainly change. The 20-year-old (6-0, 200) had 91 points (34 goals, 57 assists) in 75 games over two seasons at the University of Michigan, and nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games as captain of gold medal-winning United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Denton Mateychuk, D, Columbus Blue Jackets: The 20-year-old (5-11, 188), chosen in the first round (No. 12) of the 2022 draft, won the 2024 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League's defenseman of the year after scoring 75 points (17 goals, 58 assists) in 52 regular-season games for league champion Moose Jaw. Mateychuk could begin the season with Cleveland in the American Hockey League but should be an early callup because of his elite hockey sense and transitional ability from the back end.

Nashville Rookie Showcase

Bradly Nadeau, F, Carolina Hurricanes: Nadeau (5-10, 161) had little trouble with his transition from the British Columbia Hockey League in 2022-23 to the NCAA Division I level, leading the University of Maine in points (46) and scoring 19 goals as a freshman last season. The 19-year-old will probably begin the season with Chicago of the AHL but likely be an early callup because of his high skill level, two-way acumen and ability to succeed at a higher level.

Conor Geekie, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: Geekie (6-4, 206) had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 55 games for Swift Current and Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League in 2023-24 and could earn a full-time NHL role with a solid training camp. The Lightning acquired the 20-year-old from Utah for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on the second day of the 2024 draft. Geekie plays a hard, heavy game, has a good shot and an improved 200-foot game.

Young Stars Classic

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames: It'll be a chance to see the Flames' top prospect in action against his peers for the first time since being chosen in the first round (No. 9) of the 2024 draft. Parekh (6-0, 179) led all defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League and set Saginaw records with 33 goals and 96 points, was named Canadian Hockey League defenseman of the year and helped the Spirit win the Memorial Cup. With outstanding hockey sense, skill and swagger, the 18-year-old will one day will be a top-pair defenseman and run Calgary's power play.

Matthew Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers: Everyone's curious to see the improvement after the 20-year-old (5-9, 179) helped Moose Jaw win its first WHL championship, scoring 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 19 playoff games. Savoie, acquired in a trade with Buffalo on July 5, has a relentless motor with great skill and ability. He will likely play most of this season for Bakersfield of the AHL. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in six games at Rochester (AHL) in 2023-24.

Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Dalibor Dvorsky, F, St. Louis Blues: The No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft is probably a season away from earning a full-time role with the Blues. Dvorsky (6-1, 201) had 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) on his way to earning First All-Star Team honors in his first season with Sudbury in the OHL. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine playoff games and played 10 games for Oskarshamn in the Swedish Hockey League.

Frank Nazar, F, Chicago Blackhawks: It will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old (5-9, 175) fares in training camp following two seasons at the University of Michigan. Chicago traded center Kirby Dach for the right to choose Nazar at No. 13 in the 2022 draft, impressed by his skating speed that consistently enables him to back off defensemen and create space for himself. Nazar had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games for the Wolverines over two seasons.

Traverse City Prospects Tournament

Nate Danielson, F, Detroit Red Wings: There's a professionalism and determination about Danielson that has the Red Wings excited about his future with the organization. The 19-year-old right-handed shot (6-2, 185), selected No. 9 in the 2023 draft, will likely play this season in Grand Rapids (AHL). Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, who won the Calder Trophy last season, called Danielson the most difficult player to skate against in his draft class. Danielson plays every situation and has shown consistent success on face-offs.

Emil Hemming, F, Dallas Stars: The 18-year-old right wing (6-2, 205), chosen No. 29 in the 2024 draft, will play for Barrie of the OHL after scoring 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and averaging 10:04 of ice time in 40 games last season with TPS in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He's a sniper, a good physical presence, hard to knock off the puck and has a willingness to work in the dirty areas of the ice to create offense.

Prospect Showdown

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: The 20-year-old (5-9, 158) was chosen in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 draft and signed his entry-level contract April 12 after scoring 97 points (30 goals, 67 assists) in 77 games over two seasons at Boston University. Hutson was second among NCAA defensemen with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore and a top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalist for the second straight season. He's expected to be a top two pair defenseman as an NHL rookie.

Easton Cowan, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: Chosen in the first round (No. 28) of the 2023 draft, the 19-year-old needs to showcase a two-way game to stick with the big club. He's an incredibly talented offensive player, scoring 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists) in 54 games with London of the OHL and earning the Red Tilson Trophy as most valuable player during the regular season. He had 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 18 playoff games, helping London to the league title. Cowan (5-11, 185) also earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for playoff MVP with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in four games to help the Knights sweep Oshawa and earn a berth in the Memorial Cup.