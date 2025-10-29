Tkachuk brothers’ health, Canada goalies among 10 Olympic storylines to watch

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin 100 days from today, with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

Here are 10 storylines to follow 100 days from opening face-off in Milan.

1. Health of Tkachuks a concern for the United States

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk each are out with an injury, but each likely will be playing in the NHL before the Olympic break. Still, their health is a consideration for U.S. general manager Bill Guerin.

Matthew has not played this season after surgery in August on a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury. The Florida Panthers are hoping the forward will be back sometime in December, but his return date might spill into 2026.

Brady is also expected to be out until at least December following surgery that he had to repair his right thumb on Oct. 16. The Ottawa Senators have said the timeline for his return was 6-8 weeks.

So, yes, the United States should have the Tkachuk brothers on the ice in Milan. They were two of the first six players named to the preliminary roster in June. But nobody associated with USA Hockey will feel confident about their availability until they are each back playing in the NHL.

2. Canada's goaltending worries continue

Jordan Binnington answered Canada's goaltending question at the 4 Nations Face-Off with a dominant performance that solidified the St. Louis Blues goalie as the favorite to be the No. 1 going into the Olympics.

But Binnington has struggled early this season, going 2-4-1 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .863 save percentage through his first eight games, including six starts.

Adin Hill, Canada's No. 2 at the 4 Nations, is out with a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights have said he's out week-to-week. Sam Montembeault, the No. 3 at the 4 Nations, is also off to a slow start with the Montreal Canadiens.

Their play is potentially opening the door for Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals to make the Canada roster. Thompson is 5-2-0 with a 1.44 GAA and .939 save percentage in seven starts.