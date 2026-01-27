Demko to have hip surgery, miss rest of season for Canucks

Goalie last played Jan. 10, expected to be ready for start of training camp

Demko_Canucks_close-view

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Thatcher Demko will have hip surgery and miss the remainder of the season for the Vancouver Canucks.

"After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Tuesday. "Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September."

Demko hasn't played since allowing three goals on six shots before getting replaced by Kevin Lankinen to start the second period of a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 10. Allvin said 10 days later that the Canucks were "taking opinions from other resources around the world to see what needs to be done."

The 30-year-old had missed a month (Nov. 11-Dec. 11) because of another lower-body injury.

He's 8-10-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games this season.

Lankinen (7-16-4, 3.44 GAA, .884 save percentage in 28 games), named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, likely will take over as starter, with Nikita Tolopilo and Jiri Patera as backup options.

SJS@VAN: Demko shuts down Graf, Goodrow in order

The Canucks (17-30-5) have lost 13 of 14 (1-11-2) and their 39 points are eight fewer than the 31st-ranked St. Louis Blues, They've been hit hard by injuries, most recently when forward Brock Boeser and defenseman Zeev Buium were placed on injured reserve Jan. 26 after being injured during a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the day before.

Derek Forbort could be out the rest of the season after the 33-year-old defenseman missed a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 13 for what was supposed to be a maintenance day. Filip Chytil sustained a concussion during a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 19, the center's sixth game of the season; he was out until returning against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Marco Rossi, a center acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12, might be sidelined through the Olympics because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 30, the start of an 11-game slide (0-9-2).

Demko signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Canucks on July 1, 2025. He was a finalist for the 2024 Vezina Trophy, given to the top goalie in the NHL, after going 35-14-2 with a 2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 games to help Vancouver (50-23-9) win its first division title in 10 years. An undisclosed injury sidelined Demko for all but one game of the Canucks' run to Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round, a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

