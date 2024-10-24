Harper hopes to score 1st goal in Toronto in 56 years at Hall of Fame Legends Classic

It gets the pugilistically challenged Harper thinking about an early-career meeting with Canadiens general manager Frank Selke Sr.

"Frank called me into his office at the end of the season and said, 'I'm going to give you $500. I want you to get some boxing lessons this summer,'" he recalled. "Summers back then, I was taking classes at the University of British Columbia. My fallback position if I didn't make it in hockey was to be a doctor.

"I'd finished school in mid-August and still had a month before training camp, so I went out to Langley (B.C.) airport and asked a guy, 'How much would it cost to take flying lessons?' He said $500."

Harper took lessons, got his pilot's license and for years would fly single-engine planes, shuttling his family around North America.

"My wife's parents and families lived on farms in Saskatchewan, so I'd just land on the streets or in the fields and we'd spend time with them."

Then, he said with a laugh: "But the first training camp after Frank gave me the $500, I was scared that I'd get called into his office and tell him how the boxing lessons went."

By the fall of 1964, Harper beginning his second full NHL season, Sam Pollock was in the GM's office and the question never came up.

Now, 60 years later, Harper will fly commercial from Sacramento to the Legends Classic, his hockey career taking its next remarkable step.

Top photo: A battle-scarred Terry Harper carries the puck out from behind Canadiens goalie Phil Myre during a 1970s game at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.