Harper hopes to score 1st goal in Toronto in 56 years at Hall of Fame Legends Classic

5-time Cup champion with Canadiens will play lighthearted scrimmage, still going strong at age 84

harper 10

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

By Dave Stubbs
@Dave_Stubbs NHL.com Columnist

Terry Harper figures he's due for a goal in Toronto.

On Nov. 10, the five-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman will skate onto Scotiabank Arena ice seeking his first goal in the city in 20,724 days -- that's 56 years, eight months and 27 days.

Harper, 84, surely will be among the most popular players "competing" in the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic, a lighthearted scrimmage played the day before Class of 2024 inductions.

He'll hold the oldest player title by nearly two decades. Mike Gartner, who turns 65 on Oct. 29, is the only participant who was alive when Harper played his first NHL game for the Canadiens against the Chicago Black Hawks at Chicago Stadium on Dec. 9, 1962. The youngest in Legends Classic will be Wayne Simmonds, who's 36.

"Have I ever played at Scotiabank Arena? I've never seen it," Harper joked from his home in Folsom, California. "Do they still hate the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto?"

harper 2

© Courtesy Terry Harper

Terry Harper during a pond hockey tournament a few years ago in Jasper, Alberta; and at home in Folsom, California, proudly wearing second-hand skates he'll wear during the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Nov. 10.

He laughs when told that with so many Montrealers having moved to Toronto since his playing days, a game at Scotiabank Arena can often sound like a Canadiens home game.

"Well, times are changing," he replied brightly. "The city's coming of age."

Indeed, the cheers that Harper will hear Nov. 10 will be his first in Toronto.

The native of Regina, Saskatchewan, played 1,066 NHL games between 1962-81 for the Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and, finally, the Colorado Rockies. He skated another 112 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a valuable contributor to Canadiens' championships in 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969 and 1971.

Twice he was captain of his teams: in Los Angeles from 1973-75, and Detroit, co-captain with Danny Grant in 1975-76.

harper 1

© Macdonald Stewart/Hockey Hall of Fame; HHoF Archives

Terry Harper poses for a 1960s portrait as a member of the Montreal Canadiens; and defending Montreal's net with Charlie Hodge, the puck striking the goalie's chest, Toronto's Dick Duff in the background, during a 1964 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

A rugged, fearless defenseman, Harper didn't exactly fill the opponent's net. He scored 35 goals -- one every 30.5 games -- with 221 assists for 256 points. In the playoffs, he scored four times with 13 assists.

That Harper ever made it to the NHL is a nearly miraculous story given that at age 12, he sustained second- and third-degree burns to one-third of his body from a fireworks accident that hospitalized him for three months to begin an agonizing recovery. He'll take part in the Legends Classic 10 days before the 61st anniversary of his first of two NHL goals in Toronto, when he scored the game-winner against goalie Johnny Bower to defeat the Maple Leafs 3-1 on Nov. 20, 1963. That was his third NHL goal, assisted by Red Berenson.

(Harper's other goal in Toronto, which began his "drought": Feb. 14, 1968, against Bower in a 4-2 win, assisted by Yvan Cournoyer and captain Jean Beliveau.)

harper 5

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadiens defenseman Terry Harper skates behind Montreal goalie Gump Worsley, pursued by Toronto's Frank Mahovlich, during a 1967 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

He chuckles at his economical scoring, not quite believing himself that he had a four-point night (two goals, two assists) for the Red Wings in a 5-0 win against the Minnesota North Stars at Detroit Olympia on Jan. 8, 1976.

"I think the stats have me with (an NHL career-high) eight goals that season," he marveled. "I went through many years (six NHL seasons) without scoring a goal, with no problem at all."

It's been said that Harper is among the worst fighters in NHL history, a claim he won't dispute. His statistics show 48 majors, 12 misconducts and a game misconduct with 497 minors, but he never hesitated to drop his gloves, usually against the toughest opponents in defense of his teammates. He padded his 1,364 minutes in penalties with another 140 assessed during the playoffs.

harper 7

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Terry Harper (19) and Canadiens captain Jean Beliveau sandwich Toronto's Red Kelly, goalie Charlie Hodge stretching for a puck with Ted Harris lending support in this 1965 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Chances are slim, Harper said, laughing again, that he'll shed his mitts on Scotiabank ice when he lines up on Team Hefford, playing for captain Jayna Hefford, against Team Lindros, led by Eric Lindros.

"I may be a dumb defenseman, but I've learned," Harper said. "And if they keep track of the hits, I won't be in those statistics. I'll be running away."

Harper hopes to take a regular shift in the game, but said he'll be happy with any ice time he gets. Should he end his scoring drought, it will come against Team Lindros goalie Andrew Raycroft.

He'll be wearing "new" skates, a used pair given to him by Briggs Orr of the North American Hockey League's Maine Nordiques. The Orr family, close friends of Harper who live nearby, will see that he has a hockey bag "that's newer than what I use, which looks pretty ratty.

harper 12

© Michael Burns Sr./Hockey Hall of Fame

Terry Harper defends the Montreal zone against Toronto's Allan Stanley in front of goalie Charlie Hodge during a 1964 Stanley Cup Playoff game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

"Briggs' skates are probably 40 years newer than mine. And the price was perfect. Us retired folks can't afford new skates at $1,000."

Harper will pack those skates -- "with new laces!" -- with his gloves and helmet, picking up the rest in Toronto.

"I'm not hauling a stick," he said. "I can borrow one there and I promise I won't break it. I could go years without breaking a stick. They don't even need to go to the Maple Leafs equipment room for me, much cheaper stuff will work just fine."

The Legends Classic is a fan-friendly exercise with twists and turns, rules changed on the fly, sometimes a shootout used to declare the winner even if the goal margin is wide. It will be preceded by a ceremony to present crested Hall of Fame jackets to the Class of 2024.

harper 3

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadiens defenseman Terry Harper chases Toronto forward Brit Selby in front of goalie Rogie Vachon during a 1970 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Four members of new class will participate: Shea Weber and Pavel Datsyuk for Team Hefford, Jeremy Roenick and Natalie Darwitz for Team Lindros.

On the ice will be a combined 19 Stanley Cup championships and 14 Olympic and 42 IIHF World Championship gold medals. Harper's participation has come about because of a Zoom call with Toronto hockey historian and archivist Paul Patskou and a follow-up appearance on the latter's popular "Hockey Time Machine" YouTube show.

"I play two or three times a week out here and the more we discussed it, the more I thought, 'Maybe I can play in it. I'd love to,'" Harper said.

Kevin Shea of the Hockey Hall of Fame put the wheels in motion and the next thing Harper knew, he was on a roster. He's also booked for a Sport Card Expo signing in Toronto on Nov. 9.

harper 8

© Michael Burns Sr./Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadiens defenseman Terry Harper and goalie Jacques Plante defend against Toronto's George Armstrong (10) and Dave Keon during 1963 Stanley Cup Playoff action at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Now he looks down the lineups and asks, "Didn't a lot of them play just a few years ago? Obviously, none of them played when I did."

Reaction from the Class of 2024 has been one of predictable awe.

"That's incredible," Weber said. "And five Cups? Just incredible."

Roenick, always salty with a word, said, "That's (expletive) amazing."

Said Datsyuk: "I won't check him, unless he's on the other team," the Red Wings legend relieved to learn they're in fact teammates.

Darwitz just kept repeating over and over: "Eighty-four? Eighty-four?!"

And from Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald: "Talk about a warrior. Five Stanley Cups, 19 NHL seasons and still going strong. Wow."

harper 9

© Frank Prazak/Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadiens defenseman Terry Harper checks Toronto Maple Leafs forward Murray Oliver during a 1967 game at the Montreal Forum.

Even at 84, Harper should be among the fittest players lacing up. He's proud that he carries his NHL playing weight of 197 pounds on his 6-foot-1 frame; beyond his regular games in an Oldtimers' league in Sacramento County. He does yoga three times a week and Pilates and Zumba twice weekly.

Harper had entertained the idea of doing Pilates when he played in Montreal but dismissed it. A granddaughter brought him to the gym a couple of years ago and he fell in love with it. It was there about a year ago that Harper met his girlfriend, Jill Salmons, an accomplished athlete and fitness instructor. She'll be in Toronto with his daughter and two grandchildren.

Harper lost his wife, Gladys, five years ago after 60 years of marriage. Their three children --Gregory, Jeffrey and Brigitte -- all live in the Sacramento area.

harper 4

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Kings captain Terry Harper covers Toronto's Eddie Shack, Kings forward Bob Berry at right, during a 1974 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Don't look for Harper on Legends Classic defense. One of the NHL's finest skaters in reverse during his day, he and fellow Montreal defenseman J.C. Tremblay skating backwards were able to easily keep pace with Canadiens teammates who raced forward around the Montreal Forum rink.

Harper changed positions some years ago – "I'm a power forward today," he said. When he took an innocent tumble during an Oldtimers' game. He was violently ill the next day, hospital tests finding bleeding on his brain, "totally the worse injury I ever had playing hockey."

He eventually was cleared to return to the game but put his gears in forward, skating backwards an unnecessary risk.

Harper arrived with the 1962-63 Canadiens out of major junior in Regina, by way of the minor pros in Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec. Montreal fans who had been freshly spoiled by the offensive brilliance of legendary rushing defenseman Doug Harvey and loved the flashy Tremblay and heavy shots of Jacques Laperriere often were on Harper's back, overlooking his unsung skill defending his own zone, and his teammates.

harper 6

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Kings captain Terry Harper watches the puck with Toronto's David Keon behind Kings goalie Rogie Vachon during a 1974 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

He and Laperriere, Ted Harris and the late Tremblay were a formidable defense for the Canadiens, together winning the Stanley Cup four times between 1965-69 as members of Montreal's so-called "Quiet Dynasty." The late Jean-Guy Talbot was on the blue line of the first two champions during that run, the last of Talbot's seven won in Montreal.

"Terry was a gamer who never stopped working to improve himself and emerged as one of the NHL's premier defensemen," Beliveau wrote in "My Life in Hockey," his 1994 autobiography. "The (critical) fans never saw his work ethic or the long hours he put in during and after practice to improve his play. …

"Terry practiced until he'd become the strongest backward skater in the League. Teammates weren't his only supporters. (Chicago Black Hawks forward) Bobby Hull, for one, complained that he 'never could get around that Harper in Montreal.'

"In his first-ever televised interview on 'Hockey Night in Canada,' Bobby Orr told studio host Ward Cornell that he liked to pattern his play on two NHL blueliners: Tim Horton and Terry Harper."

harper team

© Macdonald Stewart/Hockey Hall of Fame

The 1965-66 Montreal Canadiens, winners of the Stanley Cup and Prince of Wales Trophy as the League's regular-season champion. Bottom row, from left: Gump Worsley, coach Toe Blake, owner Hartland de Montarville Molson, captain Jean Beliveau, president David Molson, GM Sam Pollock, Charlie Hodge. Second row: Jean-Guy Talbot, J.C. Tremblay, Terry Harper, Ted Harris, Jacques Laperriere, John Ferguson, Gilles Tremblay. Third row: Henri Richard, Ralph Backstrom, Claude Provost, Claude Larose, Bobby Rousseau, Dick Duff. Top row: trainer Andy Galley, Yvan Cournoyer, Dave Balon, Leon Rochefort, Noel Price, Jimmy Roberts, trainer Larry Aubut.

In fact, Harper dropped out of hockey completely for a decade of so following his final NHL stop in Colorado. He threw out his equipment when he moved to California in the mid-1980s, thinking he'd never play again.

With no NHL team or Oldtimers program to speak of in Sacramento County, the California Golden Seals having moved to Cleveland in 1976 and the San Jose Sharks not joining the NHL until 1991, he happened upon local resident Ernie Hicke, a 1970s NHL forward and fellow Regina native.

"I had billeted in Ernie's house my first year, junior, in Regina," Harper said. "I knew the family really well. I grew up playing with Bill Hicke (Ernie's older brother) and Red Berenson, always on the same teams in midget and junior, all the way up.

"Ernie told me, 'Come on over to the Snoopy Tournament (of "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz) in Santa Rosa, you'll have a good time.' I said, 'Nah, I've quit, I don't even have a pair of skates.' But Ernie found me a pair of skates, shin pads and a few other things and I had the best time playing hockey that I'd had in many, many years.

"These guys were having fun. They weren't travelling, it wasn't finishing a game then getting on a train to the next city, it wasn't about conditioning. After the game, you'd just sit in the dressing room and have a beer and talk hockey."

The fire was relit, and Harper went out to buy some equipment. It was sticker shock for someone who never before had to buy his own gear.

harper wings blues

© Steve Babineau/NHLI

Terry Harper as co-captain of the 1975-76 Detroit Red Wings; and in 1978-79 with the St. Louis Blues, defending against Boston Bruins' Calder Trophy-winning rookie defenseman Ray Bourque.

A taste of Oldtimers hockey followed and very quickly he was fully immersed in a game he thought he'd left forever. For decades now, it's again been a huge part of his life.

Harper remembers leaving Montreal for Los Angeles in 1972, having entertained thoughts of jumping to Quebec of the rival World Hockey Association. Not wanting to lose a player without compensation, the Canadiens traded him to the Kings for four draft picks, reuniting Harper with former sparring partner Bob Pulford, now Kings coach.

Nine years earlier, a Harper-Pulford fight at Maple Leaf Gardens literally changed the face of NHL arenas. Their battle on the ice, which drew minors and majors, carried over into the penalty box. Incredibly in those days, players from both teams sat in the same box without physical separation.

Pulford jumped Harper in the box, their scrap lasting another 90 seconds before order was restored. Referee Art Skov tagged both with misconducts, automatic $25 fines assessed.

Within days, Maple Leaf Gardens and the Montreal Forum, and soon the other four NHL arenas, had dividers or separate boxes for penalized players.

"I went out to Los Angeles in 1972 and spent two days with Pulford. I loved the guy," Harper said, laughing. "He made me Kings captain the following year (for two seasons). Until then, our most memorable meeting had been in a Toronto penalty box."

harper 11

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadiens' Terry Harper muscles Toronto's Bob Pulford up against the boards behind goalie Charlie Hodge during a 1963-64 game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

It gets the pugilistically challenged Harper thinking about an early-career meeting with Canadiens general manager Frank Selke Sr.

"Frank called me into his office at the end of the season and said, 'I'm going to give you $500. I want you to get some boxing lessons this summer,'" he recalled. "Summers back then, I was taking classes at the University of British Columbia. My fallback position if I didn't make it in hockey was to be a doctor.

"I'd finished school in mid-August and still had a month before training camp, so I went out to Langley (B.C.) airport and asked a guy, 'How much would it cost to take flying lessons?' He said $500."

Harper took lessons, got his pilot's license and for years would fly single-engine planes, shuttling his family around North America.

"My wife's parents and families lived on farms in Saskatchewan, so I'd just land on the streets or in the fields and we'd spend time with them."

Then, he said with a laugh: "But the first training camp after Frank gave me the $500, I was scared that I'd get called into his office and tell him how the boxing lessons went."

By the fall of 1964, Harper beginning his second full NHL season, Sam Pollock was in the GM's office and the question never came up.

Now, 60 years later, Harper will fly commercial from Sacramento to the Legends Classic, his hockey career taking its next remarkable step.

More on the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Top photo: A battle-scarred Terry Harper carries the puck out from behind Canadiens goalie Phil Myre during a 1970s game at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.

Latest News

Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Kaprizov, Wild edge Lightning, extend season-opening point streak to 7

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky becomes fastest player to get 400 NHL wins, Panthers defeat Rangers

Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils 

Duchene, Seguin each has 3 points to lift Stars past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh 

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Predators early-season struggles, fast starts for Wild, Capitals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings