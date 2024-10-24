Harper hopes to score 1st goal in Toronto in 56 years at Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Terry Harper figures he's due for a goal in Toronto.
On Nov. 10, the five-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman will skate onto Scotiabank Arena ice seeking his first goal in the city in 20,724 days -- that's 56 years, eight months and 27 days.
Harper, 84, surely will be among the most popular players "competing" in the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic, a lighthearted scrimmage played the day before Class of 2024 inductions.
He'll hold the oldest player title by nearly two decades. Mike Gartner, who turns 65 on Oct. 29, is the only participant who was alive when Harper played his first NHL game for the Canadiens against the Chicago Black Hawks at Chicago Stadium on Dec. 9, 1962. The youngest in Legends Classic will be Wayne Simmonds, who's 36.
"Have I ever played at Scotiabank Arena? I've never seen it," Harper joked from his home in Folsom, California. "Do they still hate the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto?"