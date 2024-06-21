Tennessee State unveils first-ever hockey jersey for HBCU team

Tennessee State University’s men’s hockey team has a coach and a player.
Now it has a jersey.
Coach Duante Abercrombie unveiled the home blue jersey that the first hockey team at a Historically Black College (HBCU) will wear when it debuts for the 2025-26 season. The design was shared on Friday at the 67th annual Tennessee State University National Alumni Association Convention at the Nashville campus.
The team also showed off the jersey, a royal blue with red and white striping across the sleeves and bottom of the sweater, large Tigers logo on the front and a lowercase "tsu" on each arm, on social media.