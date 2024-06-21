Tennessee State unveils first-ever hockey jersey for HBCU team

Abercrombie, a 37-year-old Washington, D.C., native was named TSU’s coach in April. An alum of the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, a Hockey is for Everyone affiliate, Abercrombie has coached for Stevenson University, an NCAA Division III school near Baltimore, and the Washington Little Capitals. He’s also been a coaching development associate or guest coach for the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes.

Forward Xavier Abel became the first player to commit to TSU hockey program in January when he transferred to the university from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he played for its American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team.

With the new TSU jersey in hand, Abercrombie is hitting the road to recruit more players, including a stop in Toronto July 2 at an annual Black Hockey Summit hosted by Hockey Equality, a nonprofit organization chaired by retired NHL forward Anthony Stewart.