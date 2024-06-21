Tennessee State unveils first-ever hockey jersey for HBCU team

Tigers will begin play for 2025-26 season, coach Abercrombie shows off sweaters

tennessee-state-jersey

© Tennessee State University Athletics

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Tennessee State University’s men’s hockey team has a coach and a player.

Now it has a jersey.

Coach Duante Abercrombie unveiled the home blue jersey that the first hockey team at a Historically Black College (HBCU) will wear when it debuts for the 2025-26 season. The design was shared on Friday at the 67th annual Tennessee State University National Alumni Association Convention at the Nashville campus.

The team also showed off the jersey, a royal blue with red and white striping across the sleeves and bottom of the sweater, large Tigers logo on the front and a lowercase "tsu" on each arm, on social media.

Abercrombie, a 37-year-old Washington, D.C., native was named TSU’s coach in April. An alum of the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, a Hockey is for Everyone affiliate, Abercrombie has coached for Stevenson University, an NCAA Division III school near Baltimore, and the Washington Little Capitals. He’s also been a coaching development associate or guest coach for the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes.

Forward Xavier Abel became the first player to commit to TSU hockey program in January when he transferred to the university from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he played for its American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team.

With the new TSU jersey in hand, Abercrombie is hitting the road to recruit more players, including a stop in Toronto July 2 at an annual Black Hockey Summit hosted by Hockey Equality, a nonprofit organization chaired by retired NHL forward Anthony Stewart.

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 21

Pediatric patient writes special song for Panthers before Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL Foundation receives $75,000 donation toward girls hockey

Panthers poke fun at haters with Game 5 rally towel

Foegele rocks Bryant T-shirt ahead of Games 4, 5

Tatum cheers on Tkachuk after winning NBA title

Tkachuk's old high school classmate Tatum helps Celtics win NBA Finals

AHL Bears charter Patriots’ plane for Calder Cup Finals

Shania Twain fires up Oilers fans with concert before Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

NBA's Jazz welcome Utah Hockey Club to the neighborhood

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 14

Panthers talk plane poker game, reveal best player

Tatum gives Tkachuk shoutout at press conference

DJ Khaled hypes up Panthers fans before Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Ariana Grande cheers on Panthers at Game 1, 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Young Panthers fan goes viral after Game 1 TV interview

Calgary Tower will light up blue and orange, but not for Oilers

Verhaeghe's goal brings big excitement to groundbreaking 'NHL in ASL' broadcast