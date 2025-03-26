Congressional Hockey Challenge charity game 'powerful celebration of community'

Annual event has raised more than $1.5 million for NHL Foundation, other organizations

Hockey Challenge Photo 1

© William Douglas

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nick Lewis didn't quite know what to do.

The captain of the Washington, D.C., Lobbyists stood near center ice after his squad defeated a team of Lawmakers 8-2 to win the Congressional Hockey Challenge on Tuesday for the first time in six years.

"Do they present the trophy to us or what do we do?" said Lewis, a lobbyist for United Parcel Service. "We didn't even remember how to get it."

Once Lewis figured it out, he hoisted the trophy and passed it around to teammates in front of an enthusiastic crowd who attended the annual charity game featuring lawmakers, administration officials and staff against lobbyists at MedStar Capital Iceplex, the practice facility of the Washington Capitals.

Proceeds from the event are going to the NHL Foundation; the Fort Dupont Cannons, a Washington-based Hockey is for Everyone affiliate that's the oldest minority-oriented program in North America; the capital Beltway Warriors; and the Tampa Warriors. Since 2009, the game has raised more than $1.5 million for those charities, the USA Hockey Warriors Ice Hockey Program, the Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals event and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

"This is important," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican scratched from the Lawmakers lineup because of a lower-body injury. "This is great for the game. It's great for the partnership between the community that works in Congress and the NHL. … This has gotten bigger and bigger, and I'm very disappointed that I've got a wheel that's not working tonight."

Hockey Challenge Photo 2

© William Douglas

Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation and Vice President of Legislative Affairs, said the event is "a powerful celebration of community, service, and the love of the game.

"The NHL is proud to support the Congressional Hockey Challenge, which raises vital funds for important causes -- including the NHL Foundation's Empowerment Grant for girls' hockey," Wooley said. "It's one of our favorite nights of the year and a shining example of what's possible when we come together through hockey."

The game is for charity. It's also about bragging rights and the opportunity for some members of U.S. Congress and the Trump administration to show off their hockey talent. FBI Director Kash Patel, who grew up playing hockey in Garden City, New York, patrolled the blue line for the Lawmakers.

"I picked a fine time to make my debut, but it's hockey," Patel said after the loss. "It's the greatest sport on Earth. I've been playing before I could walk. I told Emmer that as soon as I'm allowed in, I'm coming."

Patel said he plans to play for the Lawmakers next year, "if they don't fire me."

The Lawmakers took the defeat in stride. Sort of.

"The streak is over, it was a good run," said captain Tim Regan, chief of legislative operations in the Office of the Clerk in the House. "We were missing our heart and our spirit out there, but we'll be back next year. We're just going to rebuild, come back a little bit stronger. It's nice that they get to see what it's like to win."

Lobbyist Team

© Annette Lee

