Congressional Hockey Challenge charity game 'powerful celebration of community'

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nick Lewis didn't quite know what to do.

The captain of the Washington, D.C., Lobbyists stood near center ice after his squad defeated a team of Lawmakers 8-2 to win the Congressional Hockey Challenge on Tuesday for the first time in six years.

"Do they present the trophy to us or what do we do?" said Lewis, a lobbyist for United Parcel Service. "We didn't even remember how to get it."

Once Lewis figured it out, he hoisted the trophy and passed it around to teammates in front of an enthusiastic crowd who attended the annual charity game featuring lawmakers, administration officials and staff against lobbyists at MedStar Capital Iceplex, the practice facility of the Washington Capitals.

Proceeds from the event are going to the NHL Foundation; the Fort Dupont Cannons, a Washington-based Hockey is for Everyone affiliate that's the oldest minority-oriented program in North America; the capital Beltway Warriors; and the Tampa Warriors. Since 2009, the game has raised more than $1.5 million for those charities, the USA Hockey Warriors Ice Hockey Program, the Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals event and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

"This is important," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican scratched from the Lawmakers lineup because of a lower-body injury. "This is great for the game. It's great for the partnership between the community that works in Congress and the NHL. … This has gotten bigger and bigger, and I'm very disappointed that I've got a wheel that's not working tonight."