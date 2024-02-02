Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

Team MacKinnon will play Team McDavid in the first semifinal of the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

The winner will play the winner of the second semifinal between Team Hughes and Team Matthews in the All-Star Game final. The winning team splits a prize of $1 million.

Team MacKinnon has three members of the Colorado Avalanche on its roster -- forward Nathan MacKinnon, defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Also on the team are forwards Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild), Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers), Elias Lindholm (Vancouver Canucks) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken), and goalie Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins). It will be coached by Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness with singer Tate McRae the celebrity captain.

Team McDavid is led by Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and includes forwards David Pastrnak (Bruins), Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) and Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks), defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), and goalies Connor Hellebuyck (Jets) and Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers). They will be coached by New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, with celebrity captain Will Arnett.