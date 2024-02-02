Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

team-mackinnon-preview

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Team MacKinnon will play Team McDavid in the first semifinal of the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday. 

The winner will play the winner of the second semifinal between Team Hughes and Team Matthews in the All-Star Game final. The winning team splits a prize of $1 million. 

Team MacKinnon has three members of the Colorado Avalanche on its roster -- forward Nathan MacKinnon, defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Also on the team are forwards Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild), Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers), Elias Lindholm (Vancouver Canucks) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken), and goalie Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins). It will be coached by Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness with singer Tate McRae the celebrity captain. 

Team McDavid is led by Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and includes forwards David Pastrnak (Bruins), Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) and Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks), defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), and goalies Connor Hellebuyck (Jets) and Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers). They will be coached by New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, with celebrity captain Will Arnett.

Latest News

Monahan traded to Jets by Canadiens for 2 draft picks

Goalies to play pivotal role in revamped NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Star Game celebrity captains live dream at player draft

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gill's improved defense has scouts on notice

Pettersson, Chara help break down science behind Hardest Shot at All-Star Skills

Mahovlich was nearly sold by Maple Leafs on eve of 1962 NHL All-Star Game

Harmon’s 5 points help Team King win PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase

Team Hughes keeps it all in family for NHL All-Star Game

NHL All-Star Player Draft live blog

Team McDavid jumps at chance to take Pastrnak for NHL All-Star Game

Team MacKinnon features friends, teammates at NHL All-Star Game 

Team Matthews lands all 4 Maple Leafs representatives for NHL All-Star Game

1967 Maple Leafs receive 2024 Keith Magnuson ‘Man of the Year’ award

Tocchet, Canucks excited to add Lindholm after trade with Flames

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt 

NHL All-Star Weekend community digest

Maple Leafs legend Keon closes out NHL All-Star Player Draft

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot