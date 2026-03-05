Lightning at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (38-17-4) at JETS (24-26-10)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Conor Geekie -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Curtis Douglas

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Declan Carlile

Victor Hedman

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 5-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... James had surgery Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve; the forward left in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday following a hit by Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring. … Goncalves, a defenseman, is day to day and is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Vilardi and Iafallo swap lines at right wing, but otherwise the Jets will dress the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

