Lightning at Jets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (38-17-4) at JETS (24-26-10)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Conor Geekie -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Curtis Douglas
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Declan Carlile
Victor Hedman
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Emil Lilleberg
Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 5-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... James had surgery Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve; the forward left in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday following a hit by Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring. … Goncalves, a defenseman, is day to day and is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Vilardi and Iafallo swap lines at right wing, but otherwise the Jets will dress the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.