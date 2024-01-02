Lightning at Jets

LIGHTNING (18-15-5) at JETS (22-9-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nicholas Paul
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh
Philippe Myers
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Conor Sheary (hand), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Erik Cernak (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report
Because of injuries, the Lightning could dress 12 forwards and five defensemen Tuesday. ... Cernak, a defenseman, is day to day, and Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week. … Sergachev, also a defenseman, skated briefly before leaving the ice early during Tampa Bay's morning skate Tuesday. ... The Lightning recalled Myers from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Sean Day on Monday. … Sheary, a forward, skated Tuesday but will be a game-time decision; he missed one game after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Vasilevskiy will make his 10th start in 11 games. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Kupari, a forward, and Heinola, a defenseman, each skated in full-contact jerseys for the first time Tuesday since being injured; Neither is expected to play but each will travel with Winnipeg on its upcoming three-game road trip, starting at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.