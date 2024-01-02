Lightning at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (18-15-5) at JETS (22-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nicholas Paul

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Philippe Myers

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Conor Sheary (hand), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report

Because of injuries, the Lightning could dress 12 forwards and five defensemen Tuesday. ... Cernak, a defenseman, is day to day, and Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week. … Sergachev, also a defenseman, skated briefly before leaving the ice early during Tampa Bay's morning skate Tuesday. ... The Lightning recalled Myers from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Sean Day on Monday. … Sheary, a forward, skated Tuesday but will be a game-time decision; he missed one game after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Vasilevskiy will make his 10th start in 11 games. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Kupari, a forward, and Heinola, a defenseman, each skated in full-contact jerseys for the first time Tuesday since being injured; Neither is expected to play but each will travel with Winnipeg on its upcoming three-game road trip, starting at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

