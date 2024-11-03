Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ WPG – 6:49 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined that no goaltender interference infractions occurred as Conor Geekie made a play on a loose puck in the crease prior to Brandon Hagel’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, that "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 3

Howden, Golden Knights top Utah in OT to stay undefeated at home

Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Larkin scores 2 goals to help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell