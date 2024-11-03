Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ WPG – 6:49 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined that no goaltender interference infractions occurred as Conor Geekie made a play on a loose puck in the crease prior to Brandon Hagel’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, that "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge