Point scores twice in 3rd, Lightning edge Golden Knights

Kucherov has goal, 3 assists for Tampa Bay, which wins 4th straight

Recap: Lightning at Golden Knights 3.19.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Brayden Point scored twice in the third period, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Anthony Duclair and Anthony Cirelli also scored, Steven Stamkos had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves for Tampa Bay (37-25-6), which has won four in a row.

Jonathan Marchessault, Ben Hutton and Brett Howden scored, and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for Vegas (36-25-7). Adin Hill made 16 saves.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period, finishing a passing play with Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel on a 3-on-1.

Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 7:00. He scored off a return pass from Brandon Hagel on a 2-on-0.

Duclair gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 10:37, batting the puck into an open net after Kucherov swiped his own rebound back toward the crease.

Howden tied it 2-2 at 16:52 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Kolesar and beat Vasilevskiy glove side from the left circle on a 2-on-1.

Point put Tampa Bay back in front 3-2 at 4:52 of the third period, scoring short side from the right circle for a power-play goal.

Hutton tied it again 3-3 at 8:16, scoring with a wrist through a screen from the high slot.

Point responded to make it 4-3 at 12:14. He scored underneath Hill's left pad after winning the race for an intentional dump in by Kucherov.

Kucherov then scored an empty-net goal at 18:51 for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Kopitar has 3 points, Kings score 6 to ease past Blackhawks

Wild shut out Ducks, extend point streak to 8

Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Canadiens

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks defeat Sabres

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Predators score 8, top Sharks to tie franchise record point streak at 15

Smythe-Selke feud led to historic dynasties for Canadiens, Maple Leafs

Mailbag: Possible rule changes, Markstrom's future

Tippett, Frost help Flyers hold off Maple Leafs

Meier, Mercer help Devils pull away from Penguins

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Pastrnak wears fan’s bear suit tossed on ice after hat trick

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Scheifele scores hat trick, sparks Jets to win against Rangers

Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

Bowness away from Jets after medical procedure

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Couturier healthy scratch for Flyers against Maple Leafs