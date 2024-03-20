Point scores twice in 3rd, Lightning edge Golden Knights

Anthony Duclair and Anthony Cirelli also scored, Steven Stamkos had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves for Tampa Bay (37-25-6), which has won four in a row.

Jonathan Marchessault, Ben Hutton and Brett Howden scored, and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for Vegas (36-25-7). Adin Hill made 16 saves.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period, finishing a passing play with Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel on a 3-on-1.

Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 7:00. He scored off a return pass from Brandon Hagel on a 2-on-0.

Duclair gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 10:37, batting the puck into an open net after Kucherov swiped his own rebound back toward the crease.

Howden tied it 2-2 at 16:52 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Kolesar and beat Vasilevskiy glove side from the left circle on a 2-on-1.

Point put Tampa Bay back in front 3-2 at 4:52 of the third period, scoring short side from the right circle for a power-play goal.

Hutton tied it again 3-3 at 8:16, scoring with a wrist through a screen from the high slot.

Point responded to make it 4-3 at 12:14. He scored underneath Hill's left pad after winning the race for an intentional dump in by Kucherov.

Kucherov then scored an empty-net goal at 18:51 for the 5-3 final.