SALT LAKE CITY -- Logan Cooley and Alex Kerfoot each scored twice and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 at Delta Center on Saturday.
Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning
Marino has 2 assists for Utah; Tampa Bay snaps 3-game winning streak
Cooley also had an assist, Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves for Utah (32-27-11), which is 7-1-1 in its past nine home games.
Brayden Point scored twice and Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (40-24-5), who snapped a three-game winning streak. Brandon Halverson made his first career NHL start and made 19 saves.
Josh Doan opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first period, beating Halverson between legs from a pass by Jack McBain from behind the net to make it 1-0 Utah.
Cooley scored at 17:42, tapping in a rebound off a breakaway by Michael Kesselring to give Utah a 2-0 lead.
Point answered back with a power-play goal at 18:49, scoring off a pass from Guentzel to make it 2-1.
Anthony Cirelli tied the game 2-2 at 5:22 of the second when he one-timed Brandon Hagel's pass from the left circle in the slot.
Kerfoot put Utah up 3-2 at 5:58 when he tapped in a shot from Kevin Stenlund on the doorstep.
Guentzel evened it 3-3 at 17:23 with a tipped shot from the point by Nick Perbix.
Cooley deflected a John Marino shot from the point 30 seconds later to give Utah a 4-3 lead.
Schmaltz pushed it to 5-3 at 1:10 of the third period when he backhanded in a rebound from a Cooley shot.
Point scored his second goal at 2:54 to make it 5-4. He tipped Ryan McDonagh's shot from the left point past Vejmelka's blocker.
Kerfoot added a short-handed empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 6-4 final.