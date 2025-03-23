Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Marino has 2 assists for Utah; Tampa Bay snaps 3-game winning streak

Lightning at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Logan Cooley and Alex Kerfoot each scored twice and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 at Delta Center on Saturday.

Cooley also had an assist, Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves for Utah (32-27-11), which is 7-1-1 in its past nine home games.

Brayden Point scored twice and Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (40-24-5), who snapped a three-game winning streak. Brandon Halverson made his first career NHL start and made 19 saves.

Josh Doan opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first period, beating Halverson between legs from a pass by Jack McBain from behind the net to make it 1-0 Utah.

Cooley scored at 17:42, tapping in a rebound off a breakaway by Michael Kesselring to give Utah a 2-0 lead.

Point answered back with a power-play goal at 18:49, scoring off a pass from Guentzel to make it 2-1.

Anthony Cirelli tied the game 2-2 at 5:22 of the second when he one-timed Brandon Hagel's pass from the left circle in the slot.

Kerfoot put Utah up 3-2 at 5:58 when he tapped in a shot from Kevin Stenlund on the doorstep.

Guentzel evened it 3-3 at 17:23 with a tipped shot from the point by Nick Perbix.

Cooley deflected a John Marino shot from the point 30 seconds later to give Utah a 4-3 lead.

Schmaltz pushed it to 5-3 at 1:10 of the third period when he backhanded in a rebound from a Cooley shot.

Point scored his second goal at 2:54 to make it 5-4. He tipped Ryan McDonagh's shot from the left point past Vejmelka's blocker.

Kerfoot added a short-handed empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 6-4 final.

