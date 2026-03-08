Kucherov reaches 100 points, Lightning cruise past Maple Leafs to snap 4-game skid

Perry scores in return for Tampa Bay; Toronto is 0-5-2 in past 7

Lightning at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Nikita Kucherov had four assists to reach the 100-point mark for the sixth time in his NHL career, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Kucherov, who reached the mark for the fourth straight season, is tied with Leon Draisaitl (four from 2021-22 to 2024-25) for the third-most among players born and trained outside of North America behind only Peter Stastny (six from 1980-81 to 1985-86) and Jari Kurri (five from 1982-83 to 1986-87).

Corey Perry, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, scored in his return for the Lightning. He previously played for Tampa Bay from 2021-23 and had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games with the Kings this season.

Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli each had two assists for the Lightning (39-18-4), who had lost four straight after going 20-1-1 in their prior 22 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Matias Maccelli and Nicholas Robertson scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-26-11), who have lost seven consecutive games (0-5-2). They have been outscored 32-14 during the seven-game stretch.

Macelli put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 with his third goal in as many games at 4:50 of the first period. After William Nylander forced Oliver Bjorkstrand to turn the puck over, he skated down the right side on a 2-on-1 and fed a pass to Macelli in the slot, where he beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot to the glove side.

The Lightning scored four unanswered goals to take a three-goal lead

McDonagh tied it 1-1 just 46 seconds later at 5:36 when his shot from the left face-off circle deflected in off the left skate of Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe.

Vasilevskiy stretched out his right pad at 6:41 to stop Steven Lorentz at the top of the goal crease to keep the game tied.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay up 2-1 at 12:30, chipping the rebound of a Kucherov shot over the glove of Stolarz from in front.

Perry made it 3-1 at 13:48. Cirelli stole the puck from Auston Matthews behind the Maple Leafs net and got it to Hagel, who passed to Perry in the left circle. Perry then went skate-to-stick to beat a diving Stolarz for the goal. 

Bjorkstrand extended the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 15:06, setting up in the left circle to one-time Kucherov's cross-ice pass to the short side.

Vasilevskiy kept it 4-1 at 7:11 of the third period when he stretched out his blocker to stop Matthew Knies alone in front of the net.

Hagel scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-1 at 15:41, and Robertson finished a wraparound at the right post for the 5-2 final at 19:29.

