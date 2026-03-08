Morrissey scores winner in return, Jets rally to defeat Canucks in OT

Scheifele has 3 points for Winnipeg; Karlsson has goal, assist for Vancouver

Canucks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored the game-winner 1:49 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele's cross-ice pass found Morrissey, whose slap shot from the right dot deflected in off of Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek in front.

Morrissey returned to the lineup after missing the past five games. He suffered an upper-body injury during Team Canada's first game against Team Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The defenseman also had an assist, Scheifele tallied a goal and two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (26-26-10), who have points in six straight (4-0-2).

Linus Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Teddy Blueger had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for the Canucks (19-36-8), who are (1-5-3) in their past nine games.

Karlsson made it 1-0 Canucks at 7:28 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Max Sasson as they entered the Winnipeg zone and scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Scheifele tied it 1-1 at 19:48 of the second period. Jonathan Toews won the face-off, and Scheifele rolled to the high slot and beat Lankinen’s glove with a wrist shot. 

Liam Ohgren scored 33 seconds into the third period to push it 2-1 Canucks, when his shot from above the hashmarks deflected off the stick of Toews and under Hellebuyck.

Vilardi tied it 2-2 on the power play at 15:12, scoring with a backhand after deking Lankinen with a drop-step move at the edge of the crease.

