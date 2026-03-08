Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, rally past Kings

Jake Evans scored and Jakub Dobes made 36 saves for the Canadiens (34-18-10), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing 6-5 in a shootout at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Scott Laughton scored in his Los Angeles debut for the Kings (25-23-14), who have lost seven of nine. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Los Angeles regained the lead 3-2 at 6:44 of the third period when Alex Laferriere was in the slot to put in Brandt Clarke’s rebound.

Slafkovsky tied it 3-3 on a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 14:38.

Suzuki put Montreal ahead 4-3 at 15:27 on a one-timer from the left circle set up by Slafkovsky after Cole Caufield forced a takeaway in the offensive zone.

Anze Kopitar put the Kings up 1-0 at 14:12 of the first period, attacking through the slot to the left post and putting in Adrian Kempe’s centering pass. Kopitar has 1,304 NHL points (447 goals, 857 assists), three away from tying Marcel Dionne for the Kings' franchise record.

Artemi Panarin had the secondary assist, his sixth point (one goal, five assists) in six games since being acquired from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.

Samuel Helenius looked to have made it 2-0 at 15:59, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference by Jeff Malott.

Evans tied it 1-1 at 3:09 of the second period on a slap shot from the left point through Kirby Dach’s screen. Evans has five points (two goals, three assists) during a four-game streak.

Slafkovsky put the Canadiens up 2-1 at 15:41 on his 22nd goal of the season. He got inside of Laughton for a wrist shot from the slot.

Laughton tied it 2-2 at 17:31, spinning around from the right of the crease and putting the puck in off Dobes’ right skate. Laughton was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Jared Wright had the primary assist for his first NHL point in three games.