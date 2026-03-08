Thompson extends point streak to 10, Sabres hold off Predators for 6th win in row

Thompson has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his streak.

Jason Zucker and Josh Doan scored for the Sabres (38-19-6). Alex Lyon, who is 14-0-2 in his past 16 games (15 starts), made 23 saves.

Zachary L’Heureux and Matthew Wood scored for the Predators (28-27-8), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1). Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

L'Heureux's first of the season gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:17 of the second period. Jonathan Marchessault sent a centering pass from the right corner to L'Heureux in the left face-off circle, where he buried a wrist shot over Lyon's blocker. Marchessault's assist was his 300th in the NHL.

Thompson received a feed from Alex Tuch in the right face-off circle and put a wrist shot that deflected in off Tyson Jost’s stick to get by Saros and tie it 1-1 at 12:39.

Zucker put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 14:17 when he banged the puck in after a shot from Jack Quinn squeaked through Saros and rolled towards the goal line.

Doan made it 3-1 just 16 seconds into the third period, taking a Josh Norris' saucer pass from the goal line and beating Saros with a snap shot from the low slot inside the left post.

With Saros pulled for the extra attacker and the Predators on the power play, Wood tipped Roman Josi's slap shot past Lyon at 16:08 for the 3-2 final.